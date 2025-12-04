This is the Landscape Photo of the Year: this stunning Jurassic-like world that revealed itself for only 30 minutes – captured by a first-time competitor

Winner of the International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2025, Lukas Trixl captured this Jurassic-like view of Mount Taranaki during a rare 30-minute break in the clouds

The world of landscape photography has a new masterpiece: Lukas Trixl from Austria succeeded at the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year awards with his stunning image of New Zealand's Taranaki volcano – captured during a rare 30-minute window when the clouds cleared.

Trixl's photograph titled The Land Before Time is officially the new International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2025. This picture transports us to what feels like a landscape from the age of dinosaurs, with towering greenery and a perfectly reflected volcanic peak reminiscent of a scene from Jurassic Park.

And it wasn't until three years ago that he began pursuing landscape photography seriously. "I spend countless hours developing a better eye for composition (...)," Trixl recalls. He also never entered a competition before, highlighting the significance of this win. The camera Trixl used for the Photograph of the Year was the Canon EOS R5, combined with the Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8.

The story behind the still

"On the day we arrived in the Taranaki area, the clouds began to clear, revealing a brief window of opportunity – which, in hindsight, turned out to be the last one due to constant rain over the following days.

"We quickly dropped our luggage at the accommodation and drove straight to our location and there it was: a serene lake surrounded by lush green ferns, with the majestic Taranaki rising from New Zealand's rainforest in the background.

"We had about 30 minutes to shoot before the clouds covered the peak again – those were the most sunning 30 minutes I've ever experienced. For me, the best results came from the 70-200mm lens."

The fleeting nature of the moment, combined with the prehistoric feel of the scene, makes this photograph not just a technical triumph but a journey back in time, evoking a world untouched by humans.

About the ILPOTY Awards

The International Landscape Photographer of the Year awards, now in their 12th year, celebrate the finest examples of contemporary landscape photography. This year, 3,601 entries competed, and the Top 101 photographs were selected to showcase the pinnacle of creativity, technical skill, and storytelling.

Discover the full results in the newly released International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2025 eBook, featuring the Top 101 images, expert commentary, complete scores, and the extended Top 200+ online gallery. The ebook is available now on the official ILPOTY website.

