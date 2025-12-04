The combination seemed like the perfect fit – an action camera giant creating a camera made for the skies. But when the GoPro Karma launched in 2016, the action camera maker’s first drone was quickly plagued with issues. The initial recall proved too much to recover from, and after manufacturing the Karma until 2018, the American action camera brand left the drone industry.

Fast forward to 2025, and the most well-known drone company is facing a ban in the US. If DJI does not pass a security review – which appears to have not yet even begun – by December 23, the company will be placed an FCC banned list and be unavailable for purchase in the US. It’s not just DJI either, as legislation also includes Autel, another China-based drone company.

As an American drone pilot, I can’t help but think of the GoPro Karma when eyeing the looming ban deadline. The Karma wasn’t American-made, but it was American-engineered at the company’s California headquarters.

An American drone company sounds like a fantastic idea in the wake of the pending ban (not to mention the tariffs) – but the Karma serves as a reminder that such developments not only take time, but experience to get just right.

GoPro makes fantastic cameras – I own one – and making a camera that flies seemed like a natural evolution of the company’s products. But creating a camera that can fly by itself is an entirely different beast, as the faulty battery latch that caused the Karma to lose power mid-flight illustrated.

GoPro isn’t the only US company to make drones. Skydio’s drones, for example, were solid options, but competing with DJI proved difficult, and the company now focuses on enterprise drones and doesn’t offer consumer UAVs.

There are non-DJI drones available to buy in the US, but many of the alternatives are also from a Chinese company, such as Autel. And just recently launched: the Antigravity A1, an 8K 360 drone that my colleague gave an impressive 4.5-star rating. Antigravity is owned by Insta360 and based in China, but the A1 has launched in US stores as well.

A drone from an American company will take time, as the rush to get the GoPro Karma to the market only to be met with recalls illustrates. Meanwhile, American drone photographers – not to mention 80 percent of first responders and law enforcement using UAVs – may be in limbo in the meantime.

The obvious answer would be to complete the security audit. But, the legislation did not name who would complete the audit, and now American drone pilots are facing a ban from inaction alone.

As an American drone pilot, I’m a bit afraid to fly right now, as the potential upcoming ban is coupled with a customs issue to keep DJI’s latest drone announcements out of the US. What happens if I crash and I can't replace my DJI drone? My hope is that the security review will happen before that December 23 deadline, but there’s less than 20 days left.

