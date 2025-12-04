A popular E-Mount telephoto lens from Tamron has just gotten a firmware boost. The Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD in the E-Mount format has a few tweaks, including improved autofocus and up to 120 fps bursts on the Sony A9 III, thanks to firmware launched on December 04.

The firmware is for the E-Mount variation of the lens only – it doesn’t include updates for the Fujifilm X or Nikon Z mounts.

First, Tamron says that the 150-500mm f/5-6.7 update brings improved autofocus while zooming. This applies to both photo and video when using continuous autofocus. The AF assist is also improved.

Mounted on the Sony A9 III, the lens will now support bursts of up to 120 fps. The improved burst speed, importantly, doesn’t apply to continuous autofocus but rather only when using AF-S, MF, and DMF.

Tamron isn’t the only lens-maker that had – at least initially – reduced burst speeds on the Sony A9 III. Last year Sigma started rolling out firmware updates supporting AF-S 120fps on some lenses. Tamron has also updated a handful of other lenses previously with AF-S support at 120fps. At launch, only native Sony E-Mount lenses supported the 120fps burst on the A9 III, and many remain unsupported.

Without continuous autofocus, however, comparable Sony lenses will have an advantage.

The new firmware is available from Tamron, and the company says users should update using through the camera body.

