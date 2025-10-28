Canon drops teaser for new EOS camera launch next week

Canon has dropped a teaser for its next product launch. The news was dropped on social media today, and simply says "Discover The Power. Unleash Your Passion". This is accompanied by a date and time, which is November 6 at 1am on the US East Coast (ET) or November 6 at 6am in the UK (GMT). For those on the US West Coast, this means the news will drop at 10am on November 5 (PT).

The accompanying image in the teaser shows us an interchangeable lens camera mounted on a ball-and-socket head on a tripod - set up to photography a sunset (or sunrise). A pronounced central pentaprism-type viewfinder at the rear probably suggests this is a full-frame EOS R model.

Such teasers are almost exclusively reserved for camera announcements - so we are pretty certain of this being for a new member of the EOS R range, rather than, say, for a lens.

This year, the company has already introduced the Canon EOS R50 V, the Canon EOS C50 – both of which were aimed primarily at videographers.

We may well see one or more further teasers that might tell us more – but if not we don't have long to wait to find out what Canon has to show us. We will, of course, be here to bring you all the news, comment, and detail as soon as we are able.

