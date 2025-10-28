Canon drops teaser for new EOS camera launch next week
Canon isn't giving much away - but is preparing us for an announcement on November 5- 6
Canon has dropped a teaser for its next product launch. The news was dropped on social media today, and simply says "Discover The Power. Unleash Your Passion". This is accompanied by a date and time, which is November 6 at 1am on the US East Coast (ET) or November 6 at 6am in the UK (GMT). For those on the US West Coast, this means the news will drop at 10am on November 5 (PT).
The accompanying image in the teaser shows us an interchangeable lens camera mounted on a ball-and-socket head on a tripod - set up to photography a sunset (or sunrise). A pronounced central pentaprism-type viewfinder at the rear probably suggests this is a full-frame EOS R model.
Such teasers are almost exclusively reserved for camera announcements - so we are pretty certain of this being for a new member of the EOS R range, rather than, say, for a lens.
This year, the company has already introduced the Canon EOS R50 V, the Canon EOS C50 – both of which were aimed primarily at videographers.
We may well see one or more further teasers that might tell us more – but if not we don't have long to wait to find out what Canon has to show us. We will, of course, be here to bring you all the news, comment, and detail as soon as we are able.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
