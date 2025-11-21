Kodak is teasing a new 35mm compact camera!

Kodak is on a real roll at the moment. Hot on the heels of the Kodak Charmera setting cash registers ablaze, there's a new 35mm compact camera being teased: the Kodak Snapic A1.

A series of teasers were posted on social media, culminating in a video showing off the camera in great detail. From that video (which is embedded below), we can see that the camera is going to pack quite a few features.

For starters, it looks to be both fixed lens and fixed focus. In the video we see close-ups of both the 25mm lens itself (along with a close-up and the accompanying description "three-element glass lens") as well as a detailed look at the two-position focus switch, with a general focus and portrait position. In addition, the Snapic has an LCD screen and a multi-exposure function.

A post shared by @kodakfilm.reto A photo posted by on

Users who comment on the Instagram post are sent an "exclusive link" to access further information on the Snapic A1, which drills a little deeper into the camera's capabilities. It clarifies that the multi-exposure function is for double exposures (not that you'd really expect more from a film camera), and that the camera has a built-in automatic flash.

"We worked on an upgrade of the optics to three-element glass, making your photos sharp with details," says Kodak of the lens technology, before showing a landscape photograph of a mountain peak. "You can see the peak clearly!"

Kodak really is on a hot streak at the moment and, between the comments on Instagram and the chatter on Reddit, it feels like the Snapic A1 is going to be another home run. Take a look at some sample photos taken with the camera:

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Kodak) (Image credit: Kodak) (Image credit: Kodak) (Image credit: Kodak • Yoshitaka Goto) (Image credit: Kodak) (Image credit: Kodak • Yoshitaka Goto) (Image credit: Kodak) (Image credit: Kodak • Yoshitaka Goto) (Image credit: Kodak) (Image credit: Kodak) (Image credit: Kodak) (Image credit: Kodak) (Image credit: Kodak)

Of course, I say "Kodak" but what I really mean is "the Kodak brand". Kodak doesn't actually make cameras any more, but rather licenses its name to companies like Reto – which made both the Charmera and the Kodak Ektar H35, and is also behind the new Snapic. (In case you were wondering, the enormously popular compacts like the Kodak PixPro FZ55 are made by JK Imaging.)

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given that Reto makes the Ektar scamera eries for Kodak, there's been a lot of online speculation that the A1 could likewise be a half-frame camera. Personally I'm not so sure; it's certainly a very compact compact, but the fact that half-frame Ektars already exist would suggest that the Snapic won't be half frame.

Neither the social posts nor the exclusive link have any suggestion of price or release date, so definitely keep an eye on the Kodakfilm.Reto account for updates!

You might also like…

If the Snapic A1 appeals to you, check out the Best Kodak cameras and the best film cameras.