BREAKING: A new Sony Alpha is coming next week – and the teaser contains a major hint
Sony has shared a teaser on Instagram, hinting that a new Alpha mirrorless camera product is coming next week
A new Sony Alpha series product is coming on December 02, according to a teaser the company has shared on Instagram.
On Wednesday, November 26, Sony Alpha shared a teaser with the slogan “Chase your dream” alongside the date of December 02 at 9:00 AM EST / 14:00 GMT / 23:00 JST.
As far as teasers go, the Instagram photo leaves little detail and doesn’t offer any sort of image of the upcoming product itself. But, Sony fans were quick to point out in the comments that the background of the teaser is a giant V.
A post shared by Sony | Alpha (@sonyalpha)
A photo posted by on
That not-so-subtle V background has fans in the comments speculating that the upcoming news could be the Sony A7 V. Rumors have circulated about a potential A7 V since the launch of the A7R V. The Sony A7 IV was launched in October of 2021, making the full-frame mirrorless more than four years old.
While fans were quick to spot the background, the teaser leaves much to the imagination. The phrase “chase your dreams” doesn’t exactly offer any hints as to what features the upcoming launch could include.
Sony also has a history of keeping old cameras around as budget options, like the Sony A7 III, which remains readily available despite being replaced by the A7 IV. The Sony A7 IV is currently discounted for Black Friday.
What’s clear, based on the post, however, is when those questions will be answered. Sony says fans should mark their calendars for December 02 at 9 AM EST / 2 PM GMT / 11 PM JST.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You may also like
Browse the best Sony cameras, or the best Sony E-Mount lenses.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.