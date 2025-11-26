A new Sony Alpha series product is coming on December 02, according to a teaser the company has shared on Instagram.

On Wednesday, November 26, Sony Alpha shared a teaser with the slogan “Chase your dream” alongside the date of December 02 at 9:00 AM EST / 14:00 GMT / 23:00 JST.

As far as teasers go, the Instagram photo leaves little detail and doesn’t offer any sort of image of the upcoming product itself. But, Sony fans were quick to point out in the comments that the background of the teaser is a giant V.

That not-so-subtle V background has fans in the comments speculating that the upcoming news could be the Sony A7 V. Rumors have circulated about a potential A7 V since the launch of the A7R V. The Sony A7 IV was launched in October of 2021, making the full-frame mirrorless more than four years old.

While fans were quick to spot the background, the teaser leaves much to the imagination. The phrase “chase your dreams” doesn’t exactly offer any hints as to what features the upcoming launch could include.

Sony also has a history of keeping old cameras around as budget options, like the Sony A7 III, which remains readily available despite being replaced by the A7 IV. The Sony A7 IV is currently discounted for Black Friday.

What’s clear, based on the post, however, is when those questions will be answered. Sony says fans should mark their calendars for December 02 at 9 AM EST / 2 PM GMT / 11 PM JST.

