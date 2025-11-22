Fujifilm’s most luxurious compact camera has a new look. The Fujifilm GFX100RF Fragment Edition illustrates what happens when a designer re-imagines a trendy compact camera – along with a new Film Simulation.

The Fujifilm GFX100RF Fragment is a refresh of the existing medium format compact with a fresh exterior designed by Hiroshi Fujiwara – a music producer, designer and the founder of Fragment Design.

The limited edition camera is hand-polished to create a “mirror-like finish” on the black aluminum body. The typical textured wrap, meanwhile, has a much more subtle, smooth matte than the standard edition camera. The GFX100RF Fragment Edition will also come with a matching lens hood, lens cap and hot shoe cover, as well as a leather strap.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fujifilm) (Image credit: Fujifilm)

While the image-making specs on the camera are the same, the camera also comes with a matching Film Simulation. Fujifilm says that the Fragment edition black-and-white simulation has hard gradations for more striking shadows, along with increased grain.

The Fujifilm GFX100RF Special Edition is only launching in Japan – and only in a lotto draw at that – but there is a way Fujifilm photographers around the world can get a taste of the new special edition: the brand has shared the recipe for the Film Simulation that comes with the camera, dubbed FRGMT BW FS recipe.

(Image credit: Manabu Nakanishi / Fujifilm Japan)

Here are the settings to adjust to mimic the look, as shared by Fujifilm Japan:

Film Simulation: Acros

Grain Effect: Strong/Large

Tone Curve (Highlight): +4

Tone Curve (Shadow): +2

Sharpness: -4

High ISO Noise Reduction: -4

Clarity: +5

Exposure Compensation: +1/3

Fujifilm cameras enable users to save custom recipes, so photographers can program that new simulation into their non-special edition cameras to easily recall later.

