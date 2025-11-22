You can’t buy this fashion designer's gorgeous take on a trendy Fujifilm compact camera, but you can steal the new film simulation recipe for free
The Fujifilm GFX100RF Fragment Edition is a fashion designer's take on the medium format, and it comes with a new film simulation recipe
Fujifilm’s most luxurious compact camera has a new look. The Fujifilm GFX100RF Fragment Edition illustrates what happens when a designer re-imagines a trendy compact camera – along with a new Film Simulation.
The Fujifilm GFX100RF Fragment is a refresh of the existing medium format compact with a fresh exterior designed by Hiroshi Fujiwara – a music producer, designer and the founder of Fragment Design.
The limited edition camera is hand-polished to create a “mirror-like finish” on the black aluminum body. The typical textured wrap, meanwhile, has a much more subtle, smooth matte than the standard edition camera. The GFX100RF Fragment Edition will also come with a matching lens hood, lens cap and hot shoe cover, as well as a leather strap.
While the image-making specs on the camera are the same, the camera also comes with a matching Film Simulation. Fujifilm says that the Fragment edition black-and-white simulation has hard gradations for more striking shadows, along with increased grain.
The Fujifilm GFX100RF Special Edition is only launching in Japan – and only in a lotto draw at that – but there is a way Fujifilm photographers around the world can get a taste of the new special edition: the brand has shared the recipe for the Film Simulation that comes with the camera, dubbed FRGMT BW FS recipe.
Here are the settings to adjust to mimic the look, as shared by Fujifilm Japan:
- Film Simulation: Acros
- Grain Effect: Strong/Large
- Tone Curve (Highlight): +4
- Tone Curve (Shadow): +2
- Sharpness: -4
- High ISO Noise Reduction: -4
- Clarity: +5
- Exposure Compensation: +1/3
Fujifilm cameras enable users to save custom recipes, so photographers can program that new simulation into their non-special edition cameras to easily recall later.
