Canon who? Sony rules Japan's July camera sales taking all 7 top spots

In a striking display of brand dominance, Sony has claimed seven out of the top ten positions in Kitamura Camera's July 2025 interchangeable lens camera sales ranking. Canon doesn't appear at all, and Nikon and Fujifilm fill the remaining slots.

The data, sourced from Kitamura Camera – a major Japanese retail chain, and a trusted name in the photography scene since 1934, with a flagship even-story store in Tokyo. Kitamura's clientele seems to lean more heavily toward Sony and Nikon – let's take a look at the list.

1. Sony A7 IV + Zoom lenskKit

2. Sony ZV-E10 + Double zoom lens kit

3. Sony A7C II

4. Sony A6400 + Double zoom lens kit

5. Sony A7R V

6. Sony ZV-E10 II + Power zoom lens kit

7. Sony A6700 + High-power zoom lens kit

8. Nikon Z30 + Double zoom kit

9. Fujifilm X-M5

10. Nikon Z5 II

Compared to July's Yodobashi Camera mirrorless sales ranking, this list paints a more Sony-centric picture. While Canon had a solid presence in Yobodashi's rankings – including the EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R10 – it's entirely absent from Kitamura's top sellers.

The Sony A7C II remains a consistent top performer across both major Japanese retailers. At Yodobashi, it took first and third place, while here it's firmly in third, trailing only behind the A7 IV and ZV-E10 + Double zoom kit. Clearly, Sony's hybrid shooter appeal – offering high-end specs in compact bodies – is striking a chord with both enthusiasts and pros.

Meanwhile, Fujifilm's X-M5 continues its quiet but steady rise, sitting at no.9 on Kitamura's list and no.2 at Yobodashi. Nikon holds its ground with two spots on Kitamura's list and three on Yodobashi's, though notably, the Nikon Z fc didn't make the cut this time.

Let's see if this Sony streak continues into August...

