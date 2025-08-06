Kodak outsells Fujifilm in Japan's compact camera market – but doesn't lead in revenue terms

BCN Retail has released the June 2025 sales and revenue rankings for Japan's compact cameras, showing clear trends in one of the world's most tech-focused markets. Kodak is leading the number of units sold, and while Fujifilm doesn't appear in the top five for unit sales but remains strong in sales revenue, just behind Panasonic.

Since November 2024, Japan's compact camera sales have been growing steadily. In June 2025, unit sales grew 12.7% year-on-year, with revenue rising even higher at +34%, signaling the growing demand for portable and affordable cameras that outperform smartphones without the complexity and bulk of professional models (for example, not like Sony's new $5,000+ RX1R III compact camera).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Compact camera unit sales ranking (06/ 2025, Japan) Rank Brand Model Unit Sales Market Share (%) Average price in ¥ Release Date 1 Kodak Pixpro FZ55 11.8 20,500 Aug 2022 2 Panasonic Lumix TZ99 7.3 59,600 Feb 2025 3 Kodak Pixpro FZ45 5.3 18,600 Nov 2021 4 Panasonic Lumix TZ80 4.3 39,800 Mar 2016 5 Ricoh Imaging WG-6 3.0 28,700 Nov 2018 6 Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo 2.7 28,900 Apr 2021 7 Canon PowerShot SX740 2.6 32,000 Aug 2018 8 Nikon Coolpix W150 2.5 22,600 May 2018 9 Olympus Tough TG-6 2.3 41,200 May 2019 10 Fujifilm X Half 2.1 80,300 June 2025

According to BCN+R's report, Kodak's popular Pixpro lineup, including models like the FZ55, FZ45, and WPZ2, dominates unit sales, collectively accounting for over 20% of all compact camera units sold. The FZ55 was released back in August 2022 and has been one of the best-selling models since February 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Compact camera sales revenue ranking (06/ 2025, Japan) Ranking Brand and Model Model Header Cell - Column 3 Revenue Market Share Average in ¥ Price Release Date 1. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 Row 0 - Cell 3 11.2 59,600 Feb 2025 2. Fujifilm X100VI Row 1 - Cell 3 10.7 254,000 Feb 2023 3. Kodak Pixpro FZ55 Row 2 - Cell 3 8.7 20,500 Aug 2022 4. Fujifilm X Half Row 3 - Cell 3 7.2 80,300 Jun 2025 5. Panasonic Lumix TZ80 Row 4 - Cell 3 4.7 39,800 Mar 2016 6. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Row 5 - Cell 3 4.4 28,900 Apr 2021 7. Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII Row 6 - Cell 3 3.6 90,500 Jul 2019 8. Ricoh Imaging WG-6 Row 7 - Cell 3 2.9 28,700 Nov 2018 9. Canon PowerShot SX740 Row 8 - Cell 3 2.8 32,000 Aug 2018 10. Nikon Coolpix W150 Row 9 - Cell 3 2.3 22,600 May 2018

In contrast, Fujifilm's X100VI ranks second in sales revenue despite its premium price tag. And Fujifilm's highly anticipated X Half model continues to attract niche interest, though consumers appear more inclined to choose affordable options over high-priced niche cameras.

Panasonic's Lumix ZS99 stands out as a versatile mid-range champion, excelling in both units and sales revenue. The TZ99 offers an excellent balance of power and affordability, catering to shooters seeking versatility without breaking the bank. Its optical zoom (24-720mm equivalent) is unmatched by most competitors.

While Fujifilm is the premium niche leader, it's good to see Kodak's affordable and user-friendly models are gaining impressive ground. Photography isn't just about high-end gear – capturing powerful images comes down to the photographer's eye, not megapixels or sensor size. In the end, great photography is about creativity and vision.

You might like...

Browse the best point and shoot cameras, or dive into more sales numbers, to gain insights into the modern camera market:



- Kodak tops compact camera charts, Canon reigns for DSLR sales, and Sony dominates mirrorless market in Japan H1 2025

- Kodak's $100 Pixpro C1 steals the spotlight as the most popular compact cameras in Japan right now