Kodak outsells Fujifilm in Japan's compact camera market – but doesn't lead in revenue terms
Explore the top 10 compact cameras in Japan in this newly-released sales and revenue report
BCN Retail has released the June 2025 sales and revenue rankings for Japan's compact cameras, showing clear trends in one of the world's most tech-focused markets. Kodak is leading the number of units sold, and while Fujifilm doesn't appear in the top five for unit sales but remains strong in sales revenue, just behind Panasonic.
Since November 2024, Japan's compact camera sales have been growing steadily. In June 2025, unit sales grew 12.7% year-on-year, with revenue rising even higher at +34%, signaling the growing demand for portable and affordable cameras that outperform smartphones without the complexity and bulk of professional models (for example, not like Sony's new $5,000+ RX1R III compact camera).
Rank
Brand
Model
Unit Sales Market Share (%)
Average price in ¥
Release Date
1
Kodak
Pixpro FZ55
11.8
20,500
Aug 2022
2
Panasonic
Lumix TZ99
7.3
59,600
Feb 2025
3
Kodak
Pixpro FZ45
5.3
18,600
Nov 2021
4
Panasonic
Lumix TZ80
4.3
39,800
Mar 2016
5
Ricoh Imaging
WG-6
3.0
28,700
Nov 2018
6
Fujifilm
Instax Mini Evo
2.7
28,900
Apr 2021
7
Canon
PowerShot SX740
2.6
32,000
Aug 2018
8
Nikon
Coolpix W150
2.5
22,600
May 2018
9
Olympus
Tough TG-6
2.3
41,200
May 2019
10
Fujifilm
X Half
2.1
80,300
June 2025
According to BCN+R's report, Kodak's popular Pixpro lineup, including models like the FZ55, FZ45, and WPZ2, dominates unit sales, collectively accounting for over 20% of all compact camera units sold. The FZ55 was released back in August 2022 and has been one of the best-selling models since February 2025.
Ranking
Brand and Model
Model
|Header Cell - Column 3
Revenue
Market Share
Average in ¥
Price
Release
Date
1.
Panasonic
Lumix TZ99
|Row 0 - Cell 3
11.2
59,600
Feb 2025
2.
Fujifilm
X100VI
|Row 1 - Cell 3
10.7
254,000
Feb 2023
3.
Kodak
Pixpro FZ55
|Row 2 - Cell 3
8.7
20,500
Aug 2022
4.
Fujifilm
X Half
|Row 3 - Cell 3
7.2
80,300
Jun 2025
5.
Panasonic
Lumix TZ80
|Row 4 - Cell 3
4.7
39,800
Mar 2016
6.
Fujifilm
Instax Mini Evo
|Row 5 - Cell 3
4.4
28,900
Apr 2021
7.
Sony
Cyber-shot RX100 VII
|Row 6 - Cell 3
3.6
90,500
Jul 2019
8.
Ricoh Imaging
WG-6
|Row 7 - Cell 3
2.9
28,700
Nov 2018
9.
Canon
PowerShot SX740
|Row 8 - Cell 3
2.8
32,000
Aug 2018
10.
Nikon
Coolpix W150
|Row 9 - Cell 3
2.3
22,600
May 2018
In contrast, Fujifilm's X100VI ranks second in sales revenue despite its premium price tag. And Fujifilm's highly anticipated X Half model continues to attract niche interest, though consumers appear more inclined to choose affordable options over high-priced niche cameras.
Panasonic's Lumix ZS99 stands out as a versatile mid-range champion, excelling in both units and sales revenue. The TZ99 offers an excellent balance of power and affordability, catering to shooters seeking versatility without breaking the bank. Its optical zoom (24-720mm equivalent) is unmatched by most competitors.
While Fujifilm is the premium niche leader, it's good to see Kodak's affordable and user-friendly models are gaining impressive ground. Photography isn't just about high-end gear – capturing powerful images comes down to the photographer's eye, not megapixels or sensor size. In the end, great photography is about creativity and vision.
You might like...
Browse the best point and shoot cameras, or dive into more sales numbers, to gain insights into the modern camera market:
- Kodak tops compact camera charts, Canon reigns for DSLR sales, and Sony dominates mirrorless market in Japan H1 2025
- Kodak's $100 Pixpro C1 steals the spotlight as the most popular compact cameras in Japan right now
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.