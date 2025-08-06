Kodak outsells Fujifilm in Japan's compact camera market – but doesn't lead in revenue terms

Explore the top 10 compact cameras in Japan in this newly-released sales and revenue report

Three Kodak PixPro FZ55 compact cameras in red, blue, and black arranged in a stack, with a gold crown above the black camera against a gray backdrop
Japan's compact camera battle: Kodak tops sales, Fujifilm dominates revenue (Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Future)

BCN Retail has released the June 2025 sales and revenue rankings for Japan's compact cameras, showing clear trends in one of the world's most tech-focused markets. Kodak is leading the number of units sold, and while Fujifilm doesn't appear in the top five for unit sales but remains strong in sales revenue, just behind Panasonic.

Since November 2024, Japan's compact camera sales have been growing steadily. In June 2025, unit sales grew 12.7% year-on-year, with revenue rising even higher at +34%, signaling the growing demand for portable and affordable cameras that outperform smartphones without the complexity and bulk of professional models (for example, not like Sony's new $5,000+ RX1R III compact camera).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Compact camera unit sales ranking (06/ 2025, Japan)

Rank

Brand

Model

Unit Sales Market Share (%)

Average price in ¥

Release Date

1

Kodak

Pixpro FZ55

11.8

20,500

Aug 2022

2

Panasonic

Lumix TZ99

7.3

59,600

Feb 2025

3

Kodak

Pixpro FZ45

5.3

18,600

Nov 2021

4

Panasonic

Lumix TZ80

4.3

39,800

Mar 2016

5

Ricoh Imaging

WG-6

3.0

28,700

Nov 2018

6

Fujifilm

Instax Mini Evo

2.7

28,900

Apr 2021

7

Canon

PowerShot SX740

2.6

32,000

Aug 2018

8

Nikon

Coolpix W150

2.5

22,600

May 2018

9

Olympus

Tough TG-6

2.3

41,200

May 2019

10

Fujifilm

X Half

2.1

80,300

June 2025

According to BCN+R's report, Kodak's popular Pixpro lineup, including models like the FZ55, FZ45, and WPZ2, dominates unit sales, collectively accounting for over 20% of all compact camera units sold. The FZ55 was released back in August 2022 and has been one of the best-selling models since February 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Compact camera sales revenue ranking (06/ 2025, Japan)

Ranking

Brand and Model

Model

Header Cell - Column 3

Revenue

Market Share

Average in ¥

Price

Release

Date

1.

Panasonic

Lumix TZ99

Row 0 - Cell 3

11.2

59,600

Feb 2025

2.

Fujifilm

X100VI

Row 1 - Cell 3

10.7

254,000

Feb 2023

3.

Kodak

Pixpro FZ55

Row 2 - Cell 3

8.7

20,500

Aug 2022

4.

Fujifilm

X Half

Row 3 - Cell 3

7.2

80,300

Jun 2025

5.

Panasonic

Lumix TZ80

Row 4 - Cell 3

4.7

39,800

Mar 2016

6.

Fujifilm

Instax Mini Evo

Row 5 - Cell 3

4.4

28,900

Apr 2021

7.

Sony

Cyber-shot RX100 VII

Row 6 - Cell 3

3.6

90,500

Jul 2019

8.

Ricoh Imaging

WG-6

Row 7 - Cell 3

2.9

28,700

Nov 2018

9.

Canon

PowerShot SX740

Row 8 - Cell 3

2.8

32,000

Aug 2018

10.

Nikon

Coolpix W150

Row 9 - Cell 3

2.3

22,600

May 2018

In contrast, Fujifilm's X100VI ranks second in sales revenue despite its premium price tag. And Fujifilm's highly anticipated X Half model continues to attract niche interest, though consumers appear more inclined to choose affordable options over high-priced niche cameras.

Panasonic's Lumix ZS99 stands out as a versatile mid-range champion, excelling in both units and sales revenue. The TZ99 offers an excellent balance of power and affordability, catering to shooters seeking versatility without breaking the bank. Its optical zoom (24-720mm equivalent) is unmatched by most competitors.

While Fujifilm is the premium niche leader, it's good to see Kodak's affordable and user-friendly models are gaining impressive ground. Photography isn't just about high-end gear – capturing powerful images comes down to the photographer's eye, not megapixels or sensor size. In the end, great photography is about creativity and vision.

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Staff Writer

Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.

