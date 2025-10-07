I’m tempted by this Lumix S9 deal on Amazon Prime Day. Compact cameras say what!?

The Panasonic Lumix S9 has hit a new low in the best way possible, it’s now just $1,097.99 (body-only) in hot pink and $1,197.99 (body-only) in black. If I were in the market for the best compact camera, I’d be considering this deal very carefully. Sure, the Lumix S9 is not a compact camera in the truest sense, but it is compact. It’s so compact, in fact, that the body is smaller than the Fujifilm X100VI.

A lens will increase the footprint, of course, but it’s still exceedingly small for an interchangeable-lens camera, and what does it for me, is that the Panasonic Lumix S9 is a full-frame camera. You’d be hard-pressed to find a cheaper full-frame camera, let alone one this small. Here's why I'd consider one if I were in the market for a compact camera...

Save $402 Panasonic Lumix S9 (pink): was $1,499.99 now $1,097.99 at Amazon If you’re looking for a camera that’s a little extra, then you’re in luck, because the hot pink Lumix S9 variant is selling for an absolutely incredible price – a little over $1000 for a full-frame, open-gate, 6K-capable camera that also boasts IBIS? Ugh, yes please!

Save $302 Panasonic Lumix S9 (black): was $1,499.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon The black variant will no doubt appeal to more people, and although it’s $100 more expensive, it’s still a fantastic deal for what is a very powerful and versatile little camera. Plus, standard colors tend to hold their price a little more on the used market.

I’m not necessarily saying that full-frame sensors are better than APS-C sensors, but they do tend to be more expensive. If your aim is to one day purchase a full-frame camera, but you love the compact style, then the Lumix S9 allows you to have your cake and eat it. Sure, it doesn’t have quite the same desirability and style as many of today’s most popular compacts, but in true Lumix style, it’s got it where it counts.

This little camera is built around a full-frame 24.2-MP BSI CMOS sensor and can shoot 4K / 60p 4:2:2 10-bit and 6K / 30p 4:2:0 10-bit video, while also boasting the en-vogue ability to shoot open-gate video. You also get five stops of in-body image stabilization – try finding a compact that’ll meet those specs. The body itself weighs just 486g / 1.08lbs with a battery and the single SD card slot occupied, and the dinky device measures just 126x73.9x46.7mm / 4.96x2.91x1.84in.

It’s true that the camera’s footprint will increase a fair amount once you attach the desired L-mount lens, but I think this is a small price to pay for the strong specs and the versatility that an interchangeable-lens system affords. If you’ve still got your heart set on a trendy Fujifilm camera, but like the idea of changing lenses, then make sure you check out the Fujifilm X-E5, too.