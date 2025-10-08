The Nikon Z6 III is my favorite hybrid camera, and Amazon’s just wiped $303 off the asking price

Of all the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days camera deals, this one’s really piqued my interest. The ‘Big N’s’ hybrid mirrorless powerhouse, the Nikon Z6 III, has dropped to just £2,396.95. That’s a tidy saving of over 10% for a popular camera that packs the pinnacle of Z-Series tech, inheriting more than its fair share of specs from the Nikon Z8 and flagship Z9.

Save 11% ($303) Nikon Z6 III: was $2,699.95 now $2,396.95 at Amazon If you’re looking for a camera that’s got monster stills and video specs, then the Nikon Z6 III should definitely be on your radar. Photographers can enjoy autofocus DNA straight from Nikon’s flagship offering, supreme image quality, and eye-watering burst speeds, while video types can max out at a monster in-camera 6K / 60p RAW.

I actually bought a Nikon Z8 only a couple of months before the Nikon Z6 III was released, and although I didn’t regret it, I did experience my fair share of FOMO. Had the Nikon Z6 III been available when I made my purchase, there’s a strong chance I would have picked it up. After all, much of what the Nikon Z8 can do, the Nikon Z6 III can do, too. If you can live with the smaller megapixel count full-frame sensor, that’s partially stacked by the way, and the Z6 III’s price makes it the better buy for most photographers.

So what’s under the hood? Well, you get the aforementioned 24.5-MP partially stacked CMOS sensor. An ultra-bright, ultra-high-resolution EVF. Flagship autofocus algorithms. Up to 120fps burst shooting. In-camera 6K / 60p RAW. 4K / 60p oversampled from 6K. And 4K / 120p with a DX crop. Make no mistake, this is an extremely capable camera for content creators, photographers, and videographers alike. If you need an agile camera and setup that will conform to your creative vision, there’s no better Z-Series camera out there right now.

I’ve had the pleasure of using the Nikon Z6 III myself, and if you’re familiar with the Z-Series ecosystem, it’ll be a pleasure to use. If you’re coming to Nikon for the first time, you’re getting access to the ‘Big N’s’ incredible (dare I say unrivalled) selection of Z-mount glass. And, with the FTZ Mount Adapter, you can even adapt a large proportion of DSLR-era F-mount glass to boot. Am I biased? Probably. I’m a bona fide Nikon fanboy. But even with an unbiased lens, the Nikon Z6 III is one of the best hybrid cameras on the market. Period.