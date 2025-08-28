Fujifilm cameras have been steadily climbing up the list of best sellers ever since the X100 series went viral on social media – but just how much has the brand, known for its retro mirrorless cameras, actually grown? It turns out, quite a bit – but not enough to dethrone Canon, Sony or Nikon.

The data comes from a report by Japanese outlet Nikkei (as reported by DC Life), which recently published a large 2026 industry trends report – and in the process, also shared data from 2024 and 2023 to support its predictions.

Canon, Sony, and Nikon remain in the top three for both 2023 and 2024, but the brand with one of the biggest gains sits in the fourth place slot: Fujifilm.

In 2023, Fujifilm shipped 430,000 cameras globally – which was just 6% of the total global market. But, in 2024, the brand shipped 740,000, a dramatic uptick that brought Fujifilm's global market share up to 9%.

That’s still a way off from Canon’s 3.53 million, Sony’s 2.33 million and Nikon’s 960,000 in 2024, but it’s a dramatic increase of nearly 75% and hints at just how popular the retro camera maker is becoming.

Based on the buzz and limited availability of some of the cameras that Fujifilm has launched this year, including the X Half and X-E5, I suspect those numbers will continue to show growth for 2025. If Fujifilm takes another 310,000 camera jump, it could very well compete for that third-place slot.

Numbers were up across most of the board, however, as 2024 brought the most global shipments for cameras in the last 7 years. Canon’s 3.52 million is up from 3.34 million, Sony’s 2.33 million is up from 2 million and Nikon’s 960,000 is up from 810,000.

That puts Canon’s global market share at 43.2%, Sony’s at 28.5%, Nikon’s at 11.7% and Fujifilm’s at 9%. That’s followed by Panasonic at 3.4% with 280,000 global shipments, OM Digital at 1.9% with 160,000 and Ricoh at 0.8% with 70,000.

The only brand that did not have an uptick in the number of cameras shipped between 2023 and 2024 is OM System, which had 180,000 in 2023 and dropped by around 20,000 units in 2024. OM remains firmly rooted in the Micro Four Thirds space, along with the Tough compact camera series.

