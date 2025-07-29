China's top-selling cameras and lenses revealed… Spoiler: Sony rules, by far
Sony leads the pack in China's booming digital camera market 2025 so far – outpacing Canon, Nikon, Tamron & Co
According to the latest data on China's online digital camera market, Sony is the clear leader. Not just by a few numbers either – Sony tops all major categories, from the most popular camera brand to the best-selling lenses, in a market that remains one of the most competitive ones in the world.
The following rankings are based on sales data gathered by the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com, and were reported by Sony Alpha Rumors, offering us a picture of what's trending in China's digital imaging space in 2025 so far.
Seeing Sony at the top may not come as a surprise. The company also led the mirrorless market in Japan during the first half of 2025. According to BCN Retail's latest market report covering January through June, Sony held a 30.4% market share in mirrorless camera sales, though that figure was down slightly – over 5% – compared to the previous year. Popular models are, for example, the ZV-E10, known for its strong appeal among vloggers, also ranking among the top five best-selling cameras in China.
In terms of brand popularity, Sony leads the camera category, followed by Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, and Panasonic. The lens market reflects a similar hierarchy: Sony once again takes first place, ahead of Canon, Sigma, Nikon, and Tamron.
So, let's take a closer look at the top five best-selling camera models and lenses in China's online digital market for 2025.
Most sold cameras
1. Sony A7C II
2. Sony A7 IV
3. Canon EOS R6 Mark II
4. Sony ZV-E10
5. Fujifilm X-T5
Most sold lenses
1. Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II (SEL2470GM2)
2. Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G (SEL2070G)
3. Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II (SEL70200GM2)
4. Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II (SEL70200G2)
5. Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM (SEL50F14GM)
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
