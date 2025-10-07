Nikon Z5 II + 24-70 f/4 bundle drops to CA$3,099, save you a MASSIVE CA$499.99

The Nikon Z5 II body + NIKKOR Z 24-70 mm f/4 bundle is now available for CA$3,099, down from CA$3,599.99 - that’s a massive CA$499.99 off. If you’ve been waiting for an all-in one full-frame kit deal, this one is hard to ignore.

What makes this bundle so enticing is that you’re not just getting a camera body - you’re getting a reliable, versatile zoom to go with it. The NIikkor Z 24-70 mm f/4 is a workhorse lens: useful focal range, consistent aperture, and optical quality solid enough for many general-purpose shoots. Pairing it with the upgraded Z5 II gives you a strong, ready-to-shoot setup.

The Z5 II brings enhancements over its predecessor: dual processors, improved autofocus, and better video performance (including 4K60). It’s positioned as a camera for creators who want capable stills and video without jumping to the high end. The bundled lens gives you flexibility for landscapes, events, portraits, and everyday work.

In hands-on use, photographers appreciate how balanced the kit feels. The 24-70 mm zoom is neither too heavy nor too slow for general use, and the camera’s ergonomics support longer sessions. While faster lenses or specialty glass will always push performance, this combo gives you a solid foundation that can grow with your needs.

Of course, you might trade off a little - the f/4 aperture isn’t ideal for extreme low light or ultra shallow depth of field, and the lens is not blazing fast. But for what you’re paying, those compromises pale next to the value of this bundle at CA$3,099.

Deals like this can disappear fast - whether through stock selling out or the price creeping back up. If you’ve been eyeing a full-frame Nikon setup, this bundle is a rare opportunity to lock in a strong starting kit at a meaningful discount.