Sony ZV-E10 "Vlogcam" gets useful fixes in new firmware update

Sony's ZV-E10 may be three years old, but is being given a new lease of life thanks to a free firmware update.

The Sony ZV-E10 was launched back in 2021 - and its replacement the Sony ZV-E10 II went on sale recently - so it is great to see Sony providing improvements to the now obsolete model. The last firmware update for this camera was released in December 2021

Aimed primarily at vloggers and other content creators, the ZV-E10 was designed like an compact camera - but had the advantage of a large APS-C sensor, and interchangeable lenses. In essence, it was the replacement for the legendary Sony A6000 - one of the best-selling mirrorless cameras ever.

So, what do you get from the update? As ever with firmware, the description is pretty vague – but definitely sound like useful improvements. Sony USA describes Ver. 2.01 firmware as offering these benefits:

• Improves the stability of transferring images to smartphones

• Improves the other operational stability of the camera

• Makes the Eye AF feature compatible with animals when recording a movie

• Fixes an issue where the Touch Shutter may not work

Detailed instructions for downloading the firmware and installing on your own camera can be found here (note, there are different links available depending on whether you use a Windows or a Mac computer):

• ZV-E10 System Software (Firmware) Update Ver. 2.01 (Windows)

• ZV-E10 System Software (Firmware) Update Ver. 2.01 (Mac OS)

