Photoshop and Lightroom one-year plans are steeply discounted for Amazon Prime members during Prime Day
Photoshop and Lightroom have been my go-to photo editing apps for years, but my favorite photo editor isn’t exactly known for being cheap. Amazon, however, has quietly dropped the price of a one-year subscription to both Photoshop and Lightroom by $100 in the US and more than £140 in the UK for Prime members.
Photoshop is the sort of photo editing software that needs no introduction. Around since 1990, Photoshop is so heavily used in the photography industry that the name also doubles as a verb as in, “Can you Photoshop this?” While it’s far from being the only photo editor, the software’s layers, masks, and advanced tools have long been a favorite for many photographers, myself included.
Lightroom is a name that’s a bit less known among non-photographers, but an essential part of my workflow. Lightroom is both a photo organizer and an editor. I’ve long used Lightroom for general edits like color, exposure, and cropping, but its healing and cloning tools are getting so good that I only need to open Photoshop for the more complex edits, like composites and removing a tricky object from a photo.
The Lightroom-Photoshop bundle typically costs about $240 / £249 a year. But Amazon has quietly knocked around $100 / £140 off that price for Prime members. The Prime Day Photoshop-Lightroom deal of $140 / £107 for a full year amounts to under $12 / £9 a month.
(Sorry, current subscribers, purchasing this plan will not extend existing licenses for the 20GB Photography Plan, which is no longer available for new subscribers.)
US Deal
This Prime-only deal cuts the cost of Photoshop-Lightroom by $100 for the one-year plan. This option auto-renews at full price if not cancelled in time.
UK Deal
This Prime-only deal cuts more than 50 percent off a one-year subscription of Lightroom and Photoshop. This one-year subscription does auto-renew at the full price if not cancelled ahead of time.
The discount, however, is only available for the option that auto-renews, which means you’ll have to set some calendar reminders to cancel if you don’t want to automatically pay $240 / £249 for the software in one year’s time.
Adobe offers a full refund if you decide you don’t like the software and cancel before one one-month is up. But Adobe also doesn’t offer any sort of refund after that first month if you decide you don’t want to use the full year. Adobe’s monthly paid plan can be cancelled early, but you have to pay 50 percent of the remaining months, so committing to a one-year plan from the start isn’t a bad idea.
While the combo with both Lightroom and Photoshop is the best deal for most photographers, Prime members who don’t need the advanced edits inside Photoshop can get Lightroom only for $85.49 / £65.12 for the first year. Creatives who also dabble in video may want to consider getting all of Adobe’s Creative Cloud apps in the All Apps plan, which is discounted to $564.99 / £418.43 for Prime members, down from $779.88 / £774.
Both the Lightroom-only plan and the Lightroom-Photoshop combo also include 1 TB of cloud storage for one year.
