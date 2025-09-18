Japan's Kitamura store has shared its best-selling cameras for August and, once again, we're seeing a familiar pattern: Sony continues to dominate, Fujifilm keeps its momentum going and Nikon quietly holds on. Canon? Nowhere to be found – again.

It's no surprise to see the Sony A7C II claiming the crown yet again. Whether it's the compact form factor, full-frame sensor or its smart positioning as a hybrid shooter's dream, this camera continues to win hearts and wallets in Japan and globally. It was among the top sellers in July, too – ranking third at Kitamura behind the A7 IV and ZV-E10 kit – and led the Yobodashi sales charts as well.

Fujifilm also continues to build on its momentum. The X-E5 kit with XF23mm lens takes second place – a strong showing for a more niche, rangefinder-style body that's proving especially popular with street photographers and enthusiasts. The X-T5 kit and X-M5 also landed in the top ten, showing strong and steady demand for Fujifilm's signature ergonomics and image quality.

Nikon managed to place again with its Z50 II and Z30 double zoom kits – solid mid-tier options that have been gaining steady traction among vloggers and entry-level users.

But Canon is completely absent from Kitamura's August ranking, marking its second straight month off the board. That's a notable contrast to July's Yodobashi list, where Canon still held several positions, including the EOS R10 kit.

Kitamura's top 10 best-sellers for 08/2025

1. Sony A7C II

2. Fujifilm X-E5 + XF23mm Lens Kit

3. Sony A7 IV + Zoom Lens Kit

4. Sony A6400 + Double Zoom Lens Kit

5. Sony ZV-E10 + Double Zoom Lens Kit

6. Fujifilm X-T5 + XF16–50mm Lens Kit

7. Fujifilm X-M5

8. Nikon Z50II + Double Zoom Kit

9. Nikon Z30 + Double Zoom Kit

10. Sony A6700 + High-Power Zoom Lens Kit

With Sony still firmly in control, Fujifilm on a steady rise and Canon slipping from the charts, the Japanese mirrorless camera market continues to shift – Let's see if September brings any surprises – and whether one or two Canon models can make their way back onto the list.

