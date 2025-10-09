As retro cameras make a comeback, disposable film cameras have returned with them – but the Australian startup behind a popular digital camera that mimics the experience and look of disposable film is back with a new camera. The Flashback One35 V2 brings the film-like experience of the original, but adds an upgraded 13MP sensor and even the option to shoot RAW.

The original Flashback One35 camera raised $80,000 in the first 13 minutes of its initial Kickstarter campaign, going on to sell more than 50,000 cameras shipped to more than 68 countries. Why? The camera mimicked the experience of disposable film, down to even waiting 24 hours to see the images, but on a digital camera that automatically sends photos to a smartphone app.

The Flashback One35 V2 builds on that same concept, but is a rebuilt camera from the inside out, the company says. Like the original, the camera itself looks like an old disposable camera. Users can still have that 24-hour wait, but the company has also added a Digicam mode, which makes photos available to view immediately after transferring to the smartphone app. (Like the original, the camera is still screen-free.)

The new version upgrades the camera’s sensor to 13MP, and the company also says the new sensor has increased size and dynamic range as well. Like with the earlier model, every photo has a film simulation applied so that both the camera and the photos inside mimic a disposable camera.

(Image credit: Flashback)

But, Flashback has also added the ability to shoot in RAW – a digital negative format that allows users more control over the edit and how the final photo looks.

Photos transfer to a smartphone via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and the Flashback app, with speeds twice as fast as the original. That app is supported by both iPhone and Android devices. But the V2 has also added the ability to transfer photos via a USB-C cable, including transfers to computers as well as mobile devices.

The compact camera uses a true optical viewfinder to frame the shots. A Xenon Flash is built in for that retro direct flash look, though there’s a toggle to switch it off when unwanted. A mechanical shutter and mechanical winder mimic the experience of shooting with a compact film camera as well.

The camera’s battery lasts up to three weeks on one charge, the company says.

The updated version is also launching in new color options, including two see-through models to see the tech that’s inside. (That reminds me of the special edition of the Kodak Charmera.)

The new Flashback One35 Vs is expected to begin shipping on November 27. While the first camera launched with crowd-funding, the V2 is available directly from Flashback. Pre-orders are live now, with a list price of $119 / £76 / AU$150 / CA$141.

