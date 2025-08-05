This cheap mirrorless camera isn’t new. But it’s still dominating this best seller list, and there’s a good reason why
Cheap mirrorless cameras dominate the list of best-sellers in Japan for July
Best-seller lists hint towards which cameras are among the trendiest – and if the latest numbers are any indication, a budget price is among the most in-demand features. The top-selling interchangeable lens cameras in July for Japan is a camera that’s a few years old, but remains one of the most affordable mirrorless cameras: The Canon EOS R10.
The twenty best-selling interchangeable lens cameras in Japan for July, as tracked by BCN+R, is led by the Canon EOS R10, an affordable APS-C camera that also topped last month’s rankings. But, after testing the R10 out on one of the hardest genres – wildlife photography – I’m not surprised to see the R10 still dominating sales lists.
The R10 isn’t Canon’s cheapest mirrorless camera – that award goes to the R100 – but there’s a lot to be gained by avoiding the bottom budget model. The R10’s 15 fps mechanical and 23 fps electronic top burst speed doesn’t feel like specs from a budget camera, and neither does the autofocus, which also does quite well with eye and animal detection, considering the camera’s price point.
The other feature the R10 has that doesn’t feel like a budget camera is a joystick, an ergonomically easier way of adjusting the focus point, and a rare feature to find among budget cameras. There are, notably, some ways in which the R10 differs from pricier cameras, starting with the lack of weather-sealing and the clunky-sounding shutter, but the performance is impressive for the price point.
Budget cameras dominate best-seller lists
The list of best-selling mirrorless cameras in Japan for July is dominated by affordable models. Just behind the R10 is the Fujifilm X-T30 II, an affordable model that still has that coveted retro look of Fujifilm’s high-end cameras. The Canon EOS R50 double zoom kit also makes the top five – twice, in fact, for two different colors – at spot three and five, while the vlogging-focused Sony ZV-E10 II two lens kit sits at number four.
Like the R50, Nikon’s budget Z50 II pops up on the list twice, with the dual lens kit at spot 11 and the single lens kit and the single lens kit at spot 19. Like the R10, the Z50 II isn’t Nikon’s most affordable camera, but stepping up the price just a bit brings with it several upgrades, including a very impressive animal detection autofocus and low-light autofocus performance that’s rare for a budget camera. The Z50 II has some weather-sealing, a feature that’s harder to find among budget models.
Several cameras have made significant jumps ahead in the list. The Fujifilm X-M5, which is both Fujifilm’s most compact and most affordable mirrorless model, jumped from spot 17 to spot 8 this month.
Notably, a full-frame camera doesn’t pop up in the list of best sellers until the final spot, number 20. That goes to the Nikon Z5 II, a full-frame mirrorless with an entry-level price but one that also inherits the fast autofocus system of Nikon’s pricier models. Like the Z50 II, a headlining feature on the Z5 II is the camera’s exceptional low-light performance, taking that a bit further with a larger sensor.
The top twenty best-selling cameras in Japan for July, according to BCN, include:
- Canon EOS R10 18-150mm kit
- Fujifilm X-T30 II 15-45mm kit
- Canon R50 two lens kit, black
- Sony ZV-E10 II two lens kit
- Canon R50 two lens kit, white
- Sony A6400 two lens kit
- Panasonic Lumix G100D
- Fujifilm X-M5 with 15-45mm, silver
- Nikon Z30 two lens kit
- Sony ZV-E10 with power zoom lens
- Nikon Z50 II two lens kit
- Sony ZV-E10 II power zoom kit
- Nikon Z fc with 16-50mm lens
- Canon EOS R50 with 18-45mm
- Fujifilm X-M5 with 15-45mm, black
- Sony a6400 dual lens kit, silver
- Olympus PEN E-P7 dual lens kit
- Canon EOS R50 RF-S with 18-45mm, white
- Nikon Z50 II with 16-50mm
- Nikon Z5 II body only
The BCN rankings are just for sales in Japan, which will undoubtedly differ from other regions, considering the Olympus PEN E-P7 on the list isn’t available outside Japan. But, the trends are interesting to follow regardless, considering many of the major camera brands are headquartered in Japan.
I can’t help but wonder, though, how much the list would shift if the sales data for the different color options and different kit lens choices were merged.
