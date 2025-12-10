DVX debuts 4K AI-powered night-vision binoculars that can see things in the dark from nearly a mile away

DVX has unveiled the Night Storm X3, a next-generation night-vision binocular system built to push far beyond the limits of conventional low-light imaging. Designed around a dual-sensor architecture and a 20 TOPS AI Fusion Engine, the X3 captures true 4K color footage from as little as 0.0001 lux, preserving natural tones and ambient detail even in near-total darkness.

Its two specialised CMOS sensors work in tandem: the Luma-X sensor lifts structure, edges and micro-detail, while the Chroma-X sensor restores full colour, with the AI engine aligning and merging both streams at the sub-pixel level. For users who need even more resolution, optional AI upscaling claims to expand output to 6K without sacrificing clarity or accuracy.

Beyond its imaging pipeline, the Night Storm X3 introduces an upgraded invisible 950nm infrared module that delivers crisp monochrome visibility up to 1,500 metres (that's almost a mile) - entirely without visible glow. Paired with a built-in laser range finder offering precise distance readings at the same range, the X3 becomes a powerful tool for wildlife observers, hunters, security teams, and field professionals who rely on long-range accuracy. DVX says the new system was engineered to overcome the compromises typically associated with night-vision gear.

“The result is a system that preserves color in conditions where standard cameras fail and maintains clarity at distances where most devices lose structure,” explains Alex Hui, the company’s Chief Technology Officer.

The X3 arrives with a suite of practical features designed for real-world use: a close-to-eye viewfinder for long sessions, illuminated controls for operation in total darkness, and a robust 24-hour battery life with IR disabled. Its IP65-rated construction ensures durability in rough weather, while TF card support up to 512GB and built-in Wi-Fi make the unit suitable for extended field recording.

Dedicated daylight, starlight, and total-darkness modes allow the X3 to adapt seamlessly to changing conditions, and its 8x digital zoom expands reach when tracking distant subjects.

showcase of the AI Fusion brain in complete darkness (Image credit: DVX)

Inside, the advanced optical system includes a 42mm f/1.4 lens with a 13-degree field of view and a picture-in-picture mode for maintaining situational awareness while zoomed in. Electronic and gyro stabilization help maintain clean, stable footage when shooting handheld, and a boosted 950nm IR beam provides long-range visibility without alerting wildlife or compromising a user’s position.

Despite its advanced feature set, the unit remains field-ready at 750 grams, with a streamlined body, tripod mount and fast USB-C charging that brings the battery to 80 percent in 45 minutes.

The Night Storm X3 marks the next chapter for DVX, a team of engineers and field specialists responsible for the award-winning Night Storm X1. After raising more than 1.7 million dollars for earlier models, the company says the X3 represents years of refinement and intensive field testing.

The new system will launch on Kickstarter, with early backers receiving access to a limited Super Early Bird price before the unit reaches full retail.

As ever, we should warn, there is an inherent financial risk in backing crowd-funding campaigns such as those on Kickstarter.

Check out our full guide to the best night-vision goggles and binoculars