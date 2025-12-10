DJI may be a brand best known for its drones, but the Osmo Action line proves the company can compete in more than just flying cameras. The DJI Osmo Action 5 impressed with a larger-than-most 40MP 1/1.3-inch sensor – and now that’s being mixed with an impressive price.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 5 Pro Standard combo has just dropped to $289 in the US – that’s lower than the camera’s Black Friday price and, according to Amazon price trackers, the lowest price yet for the action camera.

The Osmo Action 5’s stand-out feature is that larger-than-average sensor that gives it a big boost when recording footage in low light. But that’s not the only trick up its sleeve – it also has excellent subject tracking and two bright touchscreens.

There’s a reason that the Osmo Action 5’s price is this good, however – and that is that there’s a new Osmo Action 6. The newer model has an even larger 1/1.1-inch sensor, swappable lenses, and an adjustable aperture. But, thanks to a pending DJI ban set to be in place in just a few weeks, the newer camera is difficult to get ahold of in the US – not to mention more expensive at $379.

Last year, the US government launched a requirement that DJI face a security review or face an automatic ban beginning on December 23, 2025. The measure failed to name which government agency would be completing the review, however. As of yet, the security review hasn’t even started, making an automatic ban seem more likely as December 23 creeps closer.

Besides being the lowest price yet, the deal on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro may be one of the last chances to get the action camera in the US if a deadline extension isn’t passed before then.

