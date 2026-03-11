The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is more than six years old, but thanks to resurging compact camera trends, the compact camera is so popular that it’s hard to find in stock at list price. With the camera’s popularity comes a resurgence in rumors on what’s next – and the latest report hints that there won’t be a Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark IV.

According to an anonymous retailer, Canon is expecting to launch three new compact cameras in 2026. One of those launches is rumored to be an update to the popular G7 X Mark III, but according to the report, it won’t be called the G7 X Mark IV.

The report suggests that there’s a successor to the G7 X Mark III coming, but that the name is going to change and deviate from the anticipated Mark IV. The only other leak in the report is that the camera could have a fast, constant aperture, where the current camera has an f/1.8-2.8 variable aperture lens.

As with all rumors, it’s unclear how valid the report is – there may not be a successor in the works, or perhaps there is one on the way, but it is going to carry a similar name to the predecessor.

Perhaps the biggest question at this point amid the Mark IV that’s not a Mark IV rumors is this: why change the name of a wildly successful product? I can’t find the G7 X Mark III in stock anywhere unless I want to pay scalpers more than list price. And that’s months after Canon has upped its production of the camera. Obviously, the camera is doing pretty well for Canon.

A PowerShot G7 X Mark IV would be instantly recognizable as a successor to the popular compact camera. The name would instantly pique interest alone.

But, at the same time, there’s been a shift in the compact camera market – the reason consumers are buying compact cameras in 2026 isn’t the same as in 2019 when the camera first launched. Social media and content creation play a role, as does the rise of tech minimalism and the resurgence of retro tech.

Perhaps a name change could shorten the name and create a pattern with the likes of the Canon PowerShot V1. After all, the name is a rather long jumble of letters and numbers to continue adding “Mark” to the end. The V1 is similar, but more geared for video and hybrid shooting than the G7 X series.

Of course, there’s already a new PowerShot G7 Mark III coming in 2006 that we already know about – the special edition version meant for the PowerShot anniversary.

For now, the successor to the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III remains firmly entrenched in rumor territory – but with the success of the G7 Mark III, I would be more surprised if Canon wasn’t working on a successor.

