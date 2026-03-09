Yashica drops a new $100 compact camera – and it's a Tank!

The Yashica Tank has a retro look and will be sold in four different colors

Yashica is adding yet another model to its fast-growing range of compact cameras. But despite being one of the smallest point-and-shoot digital cameras around they are calling it the Tank.

Weighing just 125g, the Yashica Tank has a fixed wide-angle lens, and uses a 12 megapixel 1/2.8in sensor to shoot both stills and 4K videos.

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, the Tank borrows heavily from the design of the Kodak PixPro C1 – which has been one of the best-selling sub-$100 cameras launched in the last year.

The flip-up screen is very reminiscent of the Kodak Pixpro C1 that was launched last year (Image credit: Yashica)

Like the Kodak C1, the tank has a 3in LCD panel which can swivel through 180° - so can be angled to give you a full view of your framing as you vlog or shoot selfies.

Although the lens is fixed, it comes with the option of an 8x digital zoom to crop in closer to its subjects. The AF system can focus down to a minimum distance of just 4 inches (10cm). The camera is powered by a 3.7V lithium-ion battery, which is charged by a USB-C socket on the side.

From the full specifications list we have seen, it promises a range of manual controls including exposure compensation+- 3 stoops), manual white balances, a choice of metering modes, and manual ISO control from ISO100-6400.

The Tank is set to go on sale from March 27 for a price of $100 / £89 in a choice of four different colors - black, brown, sky blue and marshmellow pink.

