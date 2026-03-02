Galaxy S27 Ultra: fresh leaks hint at exciting new camera hardware

No sooner has Samsung launched its S26 Ultra flagship, rumors are already circulating about the camera tech that could be in next year's S27 Ultra. In late February prolific leakster Digital Chat Station claimed Samsung is working on a brand new sensor set to launch in 2027, called ISOCELL HPA. This is said to have a 200MP resolution like previous flagship Samsung sensors, but with a claimed 1/1.12" sensor size, it would be slightly larger than any previous 200MP Samsung sensor. This would also make it the same size as Sony's new 200MP LYT-901 sensor. A physically larger sensor is good news for image quality, as more sensor area leaves room for larger, more light-sensitive individual pixels, which in turn should reduce image noise and increase dynamic range.

(Image credit: Ice Universe / Weibo)

More recently, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station has stepped in to suggest that the S27 Ultra could use a derivative of the ISOCELL HPA sensor, called HP6. This is said to be slightly smaller at 1/1.3", but could pack exciting new technology that would negate any image quality shortcomings from its smaller physical size. The tech in question is called LOFIC: an acronym for Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor. This would store extra charge from intense highlight saturation and render it in the final image, instead of clipping that data and over-exposing the corresponding areas in the image. The result is what's being called ‘ultra-high dynamic range’. This seems like good news for the S27 Ultra's image quality, but Samsung will have to be careful how it processes additional dynamic range. HDR done right can work wonders for preserving highlight and shadow detail, but we've all seen over-processed HDR images that look completely unnatural.

(Image credit: Samsung)

If the S27 Ultra does ship with LOFIC technology built in, and assuming Samsung implements it successfully, then this could be a welcome camera hardware improvement - the kind we haven't really seen for several generations of flagship Samsung camera phones.