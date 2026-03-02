2025 brought camera price hikes across the US from a number of different brands, but it looks like at least some of those hikes will continue into 2026. A Leica camera store owner in Miami, Florida, has confirmed some recent rumors, writing that Leica is increasing the price on some cameras and lenses on March 13, 2026.

On the Leica-focused Red Dot Forum, the owner of Leica Store Miami shared that a Leica price increase is slated to take effect on March 13. The rate of the increase varies and affects cameras and lenses across the M series, and SL series, as well as three variants of the Leica Q3 compact camera.

Confirmation of the price hikes from a store owner suggests the rumored price hikes aren’t just rumors. Because the announcement comes from a store based in Miami, it’s unclear if the price changes will occur anywhere outside of the US. Digital Camera World reached out to Leica for a comment and will update this article if we hear back.

The price changes, according to Leica Store Miami, range based on the product and aren’t a fixed percentage, and a few dozen products are affected. Cameras like the Leica M11 see a $560 price increase, the M11 Monochrom a $890 jump, and the new M EV1 a $295 change, while M-Mount lenses list increases between $60 and $570.

Price changes to the SL series seem largely relegated to lenses, plus a $455 price increase on the SL3-S bundled with the 28-70mm f/2.8 lens.

The Leica Q3 full-frame compact camera is expected to see a $615 increase, while the Leica Q3 43 and Q3 Monochrom will see smaller increases.

The post doesn’t mention tariffs at all. Instead, store owner David Farkas writes, “Like many premium manufacturers, Leica has a history of small, incremental price adjustments to keep pace with inflation, currency fluctuation, and the ever rising cost to produce hand-crafted, high-precision cameras and lenses.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recently, AI has created a higher demand for memory, creating price hikes across categories like memory cards and external SSDs. But the camera itself requires some memory too, and while brands have largely stayed quiet on the impact of increasing DRAM costs, Canon mentioned during an investor meeting that it was stocking up on memory, suggesting the possibility that camera brands could also be impacted.

Leica increased list prices in the US and Canada last year following the reciprocal tariffs. However, the brand also decreased some list prices when some tariff rates fell. When the US import rate on goods imported from China dropped from the 125 percent rate, Leica also reduced the price of the few products made in the region, including the Leica D-Lux 8 and the Leica Lux grip.

The Supreme Court rejected US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs in February, which was quickly followed by the president adding tariffs of a similar 15 percent rate under a different law. The new tariffs need to be approved by Congress to last longer than 150 days, however.

Want to beat the price hike?

These are the best Leica cameras, the best Leica M lenses, and the best Leica SL lenses.