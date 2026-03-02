Vivo teases its next flagship Ultra camera phone and 400mm Zeiss lens – and it's coming to more global markets

Vivo has offered the first official look at its next flagship imaging powerhouse at MWC 2026 in Barcelona – the X300 Ultra – and crucially, it has hinted that this time the Ultra model will be heading to more global markets.

For now, the design is still under wraps, and the X300 Ultra is only showing behind a camera case at Vivo’s booth, but the X300 Ultra has teased some key camera info as the company looks to build on its growing reputation for top smartphone photography.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The headline feature is a new 400mm equivalent Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, its longest mobile telephoto extender yet at a whopping 400mm. Like previous lenses, this new model is again co-engineered with Zeiss and designed to meet APO standards to combat chromatic and spherical aberrations. Vivo says the lens supports the full 200MP readout from the sensor, and using all those megapixels, can stretch to a huge 1600mm optical quality zoom using in-sensor cropping. Vivo also says the lens is backed up by “gimbal-grade OIS” and motion-tracking autofocus.

Vivo has also previewed a pro camera cage for the X300 Ultra, complete with cold shoe mounts, dual-hand grip, physical shutter and zoom controls, and even an integrated cooling fan for sustaining high-resolution recording.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Perhaps the biggest news, though, is availability. Vivo has stated that the X300 Ultra will launch to a more international audience than its previous phones – a significant shift for a brand whose most adventurous camera phones have often been limited to China.

In a statement from the company, it says, “Vivo’s presence at MWC 2026 underscores its steadfast commitment to engaging more deeply with the global mobile ecosystem and competing at the forefront of the premium segment”.

In DCW’s review of both the Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X300 Pro, we found Vivo’s telephoto cameras amongst the best in the Android world – delivering incredible detail with a polished, almost proper camera-like feel. The X300 Ultra looks set to double down on that, and I for one can’t wait to try it out.

