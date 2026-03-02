Apple offers significant improvements to its entry-level iPhone with the new iPhone 17e, just announced, doubling the storage to 256MB, bringing the A19 processor, and adding MagSafe support.

The new phone sports the same 6.1-inch OLED display as its predecessor, the iPhone 16e, is available in three different colors (Black, White, Soft Pink), and will go on sale at a starting price of $599 / £599 / AU$999.

This is the same price as the previous 16e – so buyers won't face the jump that customers had to swallow last time Apple upgraded this category (from the 2022 iPhone SE to the iPhone 16e).

The single rear camera is a 48MP wide-angle (Apple's 2-in-1 hybrid focus pixel system). This upgrade was introduced with the 16e, and is a 26mm ƒ1/6 aperture camera capable of delivering 24MP at 2x (52mm EFL) in the camera app. Apple calls the 48MP 1x images "Super-high-resolution photos".

Photographers also get the benefit of Apple's 'Action Button'. Video is recorded at 4K60fps with Dolby Vision, and there is a 240fps slow-mo.

The selfie camera is also unchanged at 12MP ƒ/1.9.

On the slightly disappointing side, it only has 60Hz screens, leaving 'ProMotion' to Apple's premium models. The 'Dynamic Island' has also been eschewed in favour of retaining the older 'notch'.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My bet is that these choices will not upset the upgrade market too much – those looking for a cheaper new iPhone will likey be happier about the improvements to the handset's processing power in the era of AI.

The other significant upgrade, MagSafe, brings the phone in line with a lot of Apple accessories that many Apple-reliant homes might already have around.

Pre-orders will begin on March 4th, after Apple's big Wednesday event in New York, and the handset will be available from stores a week later, on Wednesday March 11.

Apple has also announced a new M4 iPad Air, today, but so far we've heard nothing about the (also rumored) base model iPad.