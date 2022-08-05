Best Nikon Z lenses in 2022 for the Nikon Z5, Z6, Z6 II, Z7, Z7 II, Z9, Z50, and Z fc

The list of the best Nikon Z lenses keeps getting bigger. We've yet to test the new Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 and we're particularly excited by the even newer Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3, which is half the weight and one third the price of the Nikon 800mm f/5.6 DSLR version! In the meantime, here is our list of the best Nikon Z lenses you can buy right now. And we should know because we have reviewed and tested them all!

The Nikon Z mount has a lens flange that's considerably larger than that of the stalwart F-mount for the DSLR range. The fact that the Z cameras have no mirror assembly means that the lens can be positioned much closer to the sensor than it would be in a DSLR, and the upshot of this is that lenses can be designed smaller, lighter, faster and better.

Nikon is continuing to update the lens range to ensure that it covers every focal length photographers and videographers are likely to use, and taking full advantage of the fact that they can be built light.

Nikon's most recent full-frame Z lenses include the Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S and Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S. They come hot on the heels of lenses like the Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 SE, Nikkor Z 18-140mm f3.5-6.3 DX VR and Nikkor Z 40mm f/2, proving that Nikon certainly isn't lifting off the gas pedal when it comes to releasing new Z lenses.

And don't forget the existing healthy line of S-line f/1.8 primes in a variety of focal lengths, including 20mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm and 85mm. Whatever you like to shoot, the Z-mount has something for you. And if it doesn't now, it will soon!

Nikon has also added two macro lenses – an affordable Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 and a high-powered Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S. We have also been impressed by the performance (though not so much the sheer size) of the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S.

We were a bit puzzled by the new Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8 standard zoom, since there are already two in the range, but it's a really attractive, smaller and more affordable alternative to the 'S' lens.

There are plenty of third-party alternatives to native Nikkor Z-mount lenses, from the likes of Tamron, Laowa and others, and many of these represent considerable savings on the own-brand versions. For this guide, we're sticking with Nikon's own lenses

Best Nikon Z lenses in 2022

Nikkor Z zooms

1. Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S The specs aren't amazing, but we found this lens's compact, retracting design brilliant Specifications Mount: Z FX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: None Min focus distance: 0.28m Max magnification: 0.16x Filter thread: 82mm Dimensions (WxL): 89x85mm Weight: 485g Today's Best Deals View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ultra-wide maximum viewing angle + Great overall quality in a small build Reasons to avoid - Fairly pricey - As usual, there’s no focus distance scale

This S-line ultra-wide lens is the perfect companion for exaggerating perspectives and getting as much of the scene into the frame as you can. Like pretty much any S-line lens you'd care to name, it comes bearing a customisable control ring, a fast and near-silent stepping motor autofocus system.

There's no internal stabilisation, as the lens relies on the in-body stabilisation mechanisms of high-end Nikon Z cameras like the Z5 and Z7 II, and it also has no physical focus distance scale. Some photographers may dislike this omission; many won't be bothered.

It almost goes without saying that image quality and performance are absolutely excellent, but we'll still say it. Corner-to-corner sharpness is on point, especially for such a wide-angle lens, and it also comes with a removable hood that makes it easy to attach filters via the 82mm attachment thread. This is important for a wide-angle, as many simply can't take filters due to their bulbous front elements.

Read more: Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S review (opens in new tab)

2. Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S We love Nikon's ultra-wide 'trinity' lens for its spectacular performance – if only it wasn't so BIG! Specifications Mount: Z FX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: None Min focus distance: 0.28m Max magnification: 0.13x Filter thread: 112mm (plus rear filter slot) Dimensions (WxL): 88x124.5mm Weight: 650g Today's Best Deals View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Uncompromising optics and coatings + Fast constant aperture + Fully weather sealed Reasons to avoid - Twice the price of Z 14-30mm f/4 S... - ... and significantly heavier and longer - No VR

The Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is the widest member of a holy trinity of S-line zooms with f/2.8 constant apertures. A very obvious attempt to lure pros to the Z mount, it has to provide exceptional image quality to meet with these exacting standards, and its does deliver on that front. The 16-element construction includes 3 aspherical elements, as well as Nikon's Nano Crystal and ARNEO Coat that reduce ghosting and flare. The front element also has a smear-resistant fluorine coating. The lens is fully weather sealed, and like the 14-30mm, it comes with an included lens hood that enabled filters to be used, though they do need to be huge 112mm filters. Nikon offers its own Neutral Colour and Circular Polarizer filters in this size if you're struggling to find any.

Read more: Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S review

3. Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 We love this lens's retracting design and small size, though we found the zoom and aperture range restricting Specifications Mount: Z FX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: No (in-body) Min focus distance: 0.35m Max magnification ratio: 0.17x Filter thread: 52mm Dimensions (WxL): 73.5x51mm Weight: 195g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Becextech (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Supremely lightweight + Impressively sharp Reasons to avoid - No Vibration Reduction - Small zoom range

Amazingly light and compact for full-frame, the Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 makes for a wonderful complement to Nikon Z cameras. If you're a travelling photographer or just someone who likes to keep their setup minimal, it's a terrific lens to take along with you, and is available for a very reasonable price.

However, there are a few considerable drawbacks. The lens being so light means that it covers a pretty miserly focal range. The 2x zoom range is so minimal that one could argue you'd be better off using a prime for the optical quality and just moving your feet when you need to. Second, there's the f/4-6.3 maximum aperture, which pretty seriously curtails the low-light performance.

Nikon has undoubtedly done an amazing job of making a full-frame lens that's this slim and portable, but it's worth being aware of exactly what you're getting before taking the plunge on this one.

Read more: Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 (opens in new tab)

4. Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S The first 'kit' lens for the Z range is still one of our favorites because it's so compact Specifications Mount: Z FX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: No (in-body) Min focus distance: 0.3m Max magnification ratio: 0.3x Filter thread: 72mm Dimensions (WxL): 78x89mm Weight: 500g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-sharp image quality + Compact, retractable design Reasons to avoid - Lacks its bigger sibling's tight depth of field

Less than half the price of Nikon’s top-flight Z 24-70mm f/2.8 lens (below), this one is much more compact and lightweight. As well as having a retractable design for compact stowage, the glass elements towards the front of the lens naturally have a smaller diameter, the trade-off being that the f/4 aperture rating transmits less light and doesn’t allow for such a tight depth of field. There’s certainly no lack in outright image quality, however, this lens being sold not only in its own right but as a ‘kit’ lens with the Z6 and range-topping Z7 cameras. On the latter, it makes full use of the high megapixel count to retain ultra-fine levels of detail and texture.

• Read more: Nikon Z6 or Z7: which should you buy?

Typical of Z-mount lenses, the control ring serves not only for manual override of autofocus and fully manual focusing, but also for a variety of other customizable functions, including step-less aperture adjustment during movie capture. Even if you want a ‘faster’ lens, there’s a lot to be said for sticking with this zoom and supplementing it with an f/1.8 prime or two.

Read more: Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S review (opens in new tab)

5. Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S The second of Nikon's 'trinity' lenses is a pro favorite, but we do find it pretty big on a Z body Specifications Mount: Z FX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: No (in-body) Min focus distance: 0.38m Max magnification ratio: 0.22x Filter thread: 82mm Dimensions (WxL): 89x126mm Weight: 805g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Camera Electronic (opens in new tab) View at Camera House (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Exceptional optical performance + Data panel Reasons to avoid - Bigger and heavier than f/4 lens - Price

We’d still recommend the Nikkor 24-70mm f/4 lens (above) for enthusiasts and travel photographers purely for its size and affordability, but for professionals and experts the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is a no-brainer. It’s a top quality professional lens at the leading edge of optical performance. The smaller lens is already so well corrected for colour fringing and distortion that it left little room for improvement, but the 24-70mm f/2.8 is even sharper in the centre, far sharper at the edges, and delivers not just higher levels of resolution overall, but amazing consistency across the focal length and aperture range. The only thing is, if you want the best you have to pay for it, both in financial cost and weight.

Read more: Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S review (opens in new tab)

6. Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S It's surprising how often a little extra focal range is worth more than an ultra-fast aperture Specifications Mount: Z FX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: No (in-body) Min focus distance: 0.35m Max magnification ratio: 0.39x Filter thread: 77mm Dimensions (WxL): 84x118mm Weight: 630g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at digiDirect (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Impressive image quality + Versatile 5x zoom range + Customizable L-fn button/control ring Reasons to avoid - Bigger & heavier than Z 24-70mm f/4 S - Slower aperture than Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S

Building on bygone popularity, the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S is a mirrorless version of a somewhat classic 5x standard zoom for F-mount DSLRs. It makes the most of optical enhancements afforded by the Z system’s larger mount circumference and closer proximity to the image sensor. The net result is enhanced sharpness and all-round image quality, across the whole frame and throughout the entire zoom range, along with a reasonably compact and lightweight build. However, the lack of VR makes it less ideal for DX format mirrorless cameras like the Z 50 and Z fc.

Read more: Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S review (opens in new tab)

7. Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR We're not mad on superzooms because of their size and optical compromises – but this is a good one Specifications Mount: Z FX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: 4.5-stops Min focus distance: 0.5-0.7m Max magnification: 0.28x Filter thread: 67mm Dimensions (WxL): 77x114mm Weight: 570g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Huge zoom range + Effectively replaces two zoom lenses Reasons to avoid - Typically narrow maximum aperture at the long end of the zoom range

Ideal for the long or short haul, this ‘superzoom’ lens gives you everything from great wide-angle coverage to powerful telephoto reach, at the flick of a wrist. It’s impressively compact and lightweight for a full-frame compatible superzoom, measuring 114mm in length and tipping the scales at just 570g. That’s pretty remarkable, considering it can replace separate dual 24-70mm and 70-200mm zoom lenses, albeit with a more restrictive aperture rating of f/6.3 at the longest setting. Travel-friendly credentials include weather-seals and a fluorine coating on the front element to repel moisture and grease, as well as an anti-glare ARNEO Coat for when (or if) the sun comes out. It also boasts a 4.5-stop optical stabilizer which works in conjunction with the in-body stabilizers of the Z5, Z6 and Z7, and is even more desirable in the Z50 which has no IBIS. On the latter, you gain in telephoto reach what you lose in wide-angle ability, the ‘effective’ zoom range equating to 36-300mm in full-frame terms.

8. Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Every pro needs a 70-200mm f/2.8 in their kit bag – though we needed a bigger bag for this one Specifications Mount: Z FX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: Yes Min focus distance: 0.5-1.0m Max magnification ratio: 0.2x Filter thread: 77mm Dimensions (WxL): 89x220mm Weight: 1,360g Today's Best Deals View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stunning image quality + Superb handling characteristics + Super-fast autofocus + Highly effective optical stabilization Reasons to avoid - Expensive to buy, but well worth the outlay

Nikon’s top quality f/2.8 telephoto zoom for its full-frame mirrorless cameras sets new standards for image quality and all-round performance. It’s a fabulous lens that delivers spectacular performance in every respect. The autofocus system is super-fast and unerringly accurate, while lens-shift VR delivers 5-stop effectiveness right out to the longest focal length. Throughout most of the zoom range, levels of sharpness are absolutely stunning, right across the entire image frame and into the extreme corners, even when shooting wide-open at f/2.8. Of course, all this doesn't come cheap, but the price is certainly justified.

Read more: Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S review (opens in new tab)

9. Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S Nikon's first Z-mount super-tele zoom lens is good, but we want to see the new 400mm and 800mm too! Specifications Mount: Z FX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: Yes Min focus distance: 0.75-0.98m Max magnification ratio: 0.38x Filter thread: 77mm Dimensions (WxL): 98x222mm Weight: 1,355g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at digiDirect (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Superb image quality + Fast autofocus and 5.5-stop VR + Compatible with Z tele-converters Reasons to avoid - Large, weighty construction - Stiff hood with our review sample - Pricey to buy

It’s been a long wait, but the Z 100-400mm VR S finally brings a super-telephoto lens to Nikon’s Z-mount stable. And it’s certainly been worth the wait. This is a fabulous lens that combines rapid autofocus and highly effective 5.5-stop VR with superb image quality. All-round performance is top-drawer, while handling is enhanced by customizable function buttons and an additional ‘de-clicked’ control ring, along with a multi-function OLED display. It’s a weighty lens with a hefty price tag, but a worthy Z-mount successor to the ageing Nikon AF-S 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR lens, launched back in 2013 with DSLRs in mind.

Read more: Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S review (opens in new tab)

Nikon Z primes

10. Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S This is a great focal length for travel and interiors, and we like this lens a lot Specifications Mount: Z FX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: No (in body) Min focus distance: 0.2m Max magnification: 0.19x Filter thread: 77mm Dimensions (WxL): 85x109mm Weight: 505g Today's Best Deals View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent image quality + Detachable hood for filter use Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No focus distance scale

When you want a wider viewing angle than your 24-70mm zoom can deliver, this is the ideal prime lens for Z5, Z6 and Z7 cameras. Image quality is up to the typically terrific standard of Z-mount Nikkor S-line lenses, and you can enjoy similarly refined handling, virtually silent autofocus, and negligible focus breathing. Overall, it’s a superb lens that’s equally capable for stills and movie capture, and it’s also a delight for astrophotography. The wide viewing angle and fast aperture combine to give great versatility for everything from cramped interiors to rolling landscapes and beyond, taking in heavenly skies at night. It’s pretty pricey, costing about the same as Nikon’s Z 14-30mm f/4 S zoom, but the sheer quality and performance makes the 20mm well worth the money.

Read more: Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S review (opens in new tab)

Nikon’s brace of Z-mount 24-70mm zoom lenses for its full-frame mirrorless cameras perform so well that you’d be forgiven for wondering why there’s a need for a 24mm prime as well. Naturally, any prime lens is good if you like composing shots with your feet, and totting up your count of Fitbit steps, but the Z 24mm is also faster than its zoom siblings, with an f/1.8 aperture rating. What’s more, it delivers drop-dead gorgeous image quality even when shooting wide-open. First-class optics are wrapped up in a compact and lightweight yet robust package, making this lens an absolute joy to use and a Nikkor lens to treasure.

Read more: Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S review (opens in new tab)

12. Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S This is another of Nikon's great f/1.8 primes, and not too expensive either Specifications Mount: Z FX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: No (in body) Min focus distance: 0.25m Max magnification: 0.19x Filter thread: 62mm Dimensions (WxL): 73x86mm Weight: 370g Today's Best Deals View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent image quality + Fast, silent AF Reasons to avoid - No focus distance scale - Pricey for a 35mm f/1.8

It’s quite a lot to pay for a humble 35mm f/1.8, but the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S’s optical performance immediately shows where the money’s been spent. Like the rest of the Nikon Z prime lenses, this one is optically excellent, which helps make up for the relatively modest f/1.8 maximum aperture, when many rival 35mm lens are f/1.4s. You don't get a distance scale either, or any depth of field markings, but is the same across Nikon's Z mount f/1.8 prime lens range. This sounds like a lot of negatives, but optical performance of the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S, its smooth and silent operation and its light weight make up for all of that.

Read more: Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S review (opens in new tab)

13. Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S We like this as a good 'nifty fifty' for full frame Nikon Z cameras, but it's a great portrait lens on the DX models too Specifications Mount: Nikon Z FX Elements/groups: 12/9 Diaphragm blades: 9 Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: None Minimum focus distance: 0.4m Filter thread: 62mm Dimensions (WxL): 76x87mm Weight: 415g Today's Best Deals View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Razor-sharp image quality + Dreamy bokeh for a 50mm f/1.8 lens Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey for a 50mm f/1.8 prime - No focus distance scale

50mm f/1.8 lenses are often regarded as the poor relations of f/1.4 standard primes. But despite its modest aperture rating, this Z-mount lens delivers sumptuous image quality, with amazing levels of sharpness across the whole image frame and negligible distortion or colour fringing. The f/1.8 aperture also enables a reasonably compact and lightweight build, in keeping with slim-line mirrorless camera bodies. Even more impressively, the quality of bokeh is remarkably good for a 50mm f/1.8 lens, with particularly smooth rendition of defocused areas. Autofocus is very fast and virtually silent, and the lens is well-built with a weather-sealed construction. It’s pretty pricey for a 50mm f/1.8 prime but well worth the money.

Read more: Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S review (opens in new tab)

14. Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S Great for portraiture and still life with Z-mount cameras... but what we really want is an f/1.4 version Specifications Mount: Nikon Z FX Elements/groups: 12/8 Diaphragm blades: 9 Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: None Minimum focus distance: 0.8m Maximum magnification: 0.12x Filter thread: 67mm Dimensions (WxL): 73x99mm Weight: 470g Today's Best Deals View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-sharp with beautiful bokeh + Works well with in-camera stabilization Reasons to avoid - Depth of field isn’t quite as tight as with an 85mm f/1.4 lens

Only a little larger and heavier than Nikon’s Z 50mm f/1.8 S lens, this 85mm optic is better suited to portraiture on full-frame cameras. The focal length is ideal for head-and-shoulders and half-length shots from a natural shooting distance. 85mm f/1.4 lenses are often preferred for their tighter depth of field, which can blur the background a little more effectively and make the main subject really stand out. Based on our tests, however, the bokeh (pictorial quality of defocused areas) produced by this lens is easily on a par with f/1.4 lenses, and better than some. As with other Z-mount f/1.8 S-line primes, build quality is very good and features weather-seals. A drawback of unstabilized 85mm telephoto lenses is that camera-shake can degrade sharpness in handheld shooting, but the in-body stabilization of Z5, Z6 and Z7 cameras helps to deliver consistently sharp shots.

Read more: Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S review (opens in new tab)

15. Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S This is a great, great lens, but it's also HUGE. It does show the Z mount can easily handle an f/1.2, of course Specifications Mount: Nikon Z FX Elements/groups: 17/15 Diaphragm blades: 9 Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: None Minimum focus distance: 0.45m Maximum magnification: 0.15x Filter thread: 82mm Dimensions (WxL): 89.5x150mm Weight: 1090g Today's Best Deals View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very fast aperture + Supreme build and optics + OLED display & customisable controls Reasons to avoid - Very big and heavy for a 50mm - Premium price

Up to now, if you wanted a Nikon Z-mount prime faster than f/1.8, you'd have to remortgage your house and fork out for a Nikkor 58mm f/0.95 Noct. When compared to that lens, this 50mm f/1.2 S could almost be called cheap. However, there's no getting around the fact that at 150mm long and over 1kg in weight, this is one hefty 50mm prime. Nikon is promising the best possible image quality from this 17-element pro lens, and it incorporates advanced coatings like anti-reflection ARNEO and Nano Crystal Coat, along with a 9-blade rounded diaphragm which is said to offer cinematic levels of bokeh. The exterior is fully weather sealed and features a video-friendly silent control ring, along with a customisable Fn button and OLED info panel that displays important data.

Read more Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S review

16. Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 The smaller of Nikon's two new Z mount macro lenses is a handy focal length on the Z50 and Z fc too Specifications Mount: Nikon Z Elements/groups: 10/7 Diaphragm blades: 9 Autofocus: Stepping motor Stabilizer: No Minimum focus distance: 0.16m Maximum magnification: 1.0x Filter thread: 46mm Dimensions (WxL): 75x66mm Weight: 260g Today's Best Deals View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Impressive image quality + Compact, lightweight build + Very precise manual focusing Reasons to avoid - Only 2-inch working distance at 1.0x magnification - No optical VR

There’s a lot to love about this new Nikkor Z macro lens. It’s refreshingly compact and lightweight, making it a good travel companion for a full-frame Z-series body, while also working really well as a short telephoto prime for DX format (APS-C) Z-series cameras, where it has an effective focal length of 75mm. It’s entirely capable as a 50mm standard prime for general shooting but really comes into its own for extreme close-ups. The only catch is that, to enable full 1.0x macro magnification, the closeness of the shooting distance might be a little too extreme, with only 2 inches between the front of the lens and what you’re shooting.

Read more: Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 review (opens in new tab)

17. Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S This pro spec Nikkor Z macro lens has performance to match and the results we got are outstanding Specifications Mount: Nikon Z Elements/groups: 16/11 Diaphragm blades: 9 Autofocus: Stepping motor Stabilizer: Yes Minimum focus distance: 0.29m Maximum magnification: 1.0x Filter thread: 62mm Dimensions (WxL): 85x140mm Weight: 630g Today's Best Deals View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Spectacular all-round performance + Pro-grade build and handling + 4.5-stop optical VR Reasons to avoid - 50% more expensive than 50mm macro

The Nikkor Z MC 105mm is something special. Sublime image quality for both general shooting and extreme close-ups is backed up by a super-fast and highly accurate autofocus system, along with highly effective optical VR (Vibration Reduction) that can work in tandem with the in-body stabilizers of Nikon’s full-frame Z-series cameras. Handling exotica includes a multi-function OLED display, a customizable Lens-function button and control ring, plus an autofocus range limiter, along with an electronically coupled focus ring that enables ultra-fine adjustments. Everything’s wrapped up in a tough, weather-sealed construction. Image quality, all-round performance and handling are simply sensational.

Read more: Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S review (opens in new tab)

Not many of us would dream of spending around $14,000 / £13,500 on a lens. But we’re still curious, in the same way that car buffs like to check out a Ferrari. The million dollar question, so to speak, is whether this Nikkor justifies its price tag. In one word… Absolutely. With its built-in 1.4x tele-converter, it’s like two lenses in one – a 400mm f/2.8 and a 560mm f/4. It delivers spectacular overall performance and stunning image quality in both configurations, has all the handling extras you could wish for, and is built to last a lifetime.

Read more: Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S review (opens in new tab)

This lens gives you telephoto super-powers in a relatively lightweight package. The downsized build comes courtesy of a modest f/6.3 aperture rating and a Phase Fresnel optical element, a technology that’s commonly used to focus the beam in a lighthouse. The addition of highly effective optical VR that works in tandem with IBIS in Z system full-frame cameras, plus a useful range of handling extras, ensures top-quality results time after time, with excellent consistency even in handheld shooting. When you need to nail the definitive moment in action, sports and wildlife photography, this is a lens you can count on, and for less than half the price of the Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S.

Read more: Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S review (opens in new tab)

Nikon Z DX lenses

20. Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR This compact 'pancake' zoom is a great lens for the Nikon Z50 and Z fc, though it feels a bit plasticky to us Specifications Mount: Z DX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: 4.5-stop Min focus distance: 0.25-0.3m Max magnification: 0.2x Filter thread: 46mm Dimensions (WxL): 70x32mm Weight: 135g Today's Best Deals View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4.5-stop optical VR + Multi-function control ring + There's a silver version to match the Nikon Z fc Reasons to avoid - ‘Slow’ f/6.3 long-zoom aperture - Feels a bit plasticky

Tipping the scales at just 135g, this DX (APS-C) format standard zoom for the Z50 pretty much qualifies as a ‘pancake lens’, measuring a mere 32mm in length when retracted. The flip-side is that, compared with weightier FX (full-frame format) Z-mount lenses, it feels a bit less solid and has a plastic rather than metal mounting plate. Even so, it’s certainly robust enough for daily shooting. Like most similarly priced APS-C format cameras, the Z50 lacks IBIS (In Body Image Stabilization) but the lens comes to the rescue with 4.5-stop optical VR (Vibration Reduction). Although small in size, the little Nikkor punches above its weight, delivering great sharpness and contrast even when shooting wide-open, which is just as well considering that the widest available aperture shrinks to f/.6.3 at the long end of the zoom range. A silver version of this lens is now available, to match the retro styling of the Nikon Z fc.

21. Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR It's the best telephoto zoom for the Z50 and Z fc... and also the ONLY one. We do like it, though Specifications Mount: Z DX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: 5-stops Min focus distance: 0.5-1.0m Max magnification: 0.23x Filter thread: 62mm Dimensions (WxL): 74x110mm Weight: 405g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ryda Dot Com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 5-stop optical VR + Small and lightweight Reasons to avoid - Plastic mounting plate - Lacks any weather-seals

Designed for Nikon’s DX-format Z50, this telephoto lens has an ‘effective’ zoom range of 75-375mm in full-frame terms, edging into super-telephoto territory. Even so, it’s remarkably small and lightweight, partly thanks to a retractable design and plastic mounting plate. Handling is very good, with a really nice balance on the slinky Z50 body, and a smooth action to its zoom ring and multi-function control ring. The latter also acts as a focus ring, being electronically coupled to rapid stepping motor autofocus system. Compared with the impressive autofocus speed, the aperture rating is less ‘fast’, shrinking to f/6.3 at the long end of the zoom range. However, that particular issue is minimized by excellent sharpness and contrast even when shooting wide-open, along with a 5-stop optical VR system that lives up to its claims.

How we test lenses

We test lenses using both real world sample images and lab tests. Our lab tests are carried out scientifically in controlled conditions using the Imatest testing suite, which consists of custom charts and analysis software that measures resolution in line widths/picture height, a measurement widely used in lens and camera testing. We find the combination of lab and real-word testing works best, as each reveals different qualities and characteristics.

