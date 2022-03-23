Best lenses for the Nikon D750, from ultra-wide zooms through to super-telephotos

When it was released in 2016, the Nikon D750 was a bit of a game-changer. Rather surprisingly, it outperformed many of Nikon’s other full-frame DSLRs when it came to low-light shooting. It was, and still is, an affordable way into the FX full-frame DSLR line-up and brings with it compatibility with a whole host of FX lenses.

Much cheaper than the Nikon D810, which was the preferred model of pros at the time, the D750 offers great value for money. It has great high ISO image noise handling, which it produces minimally and uniformly across the frame making it ideal for weddings, real estate and astrophotography.

While you can use DX crop-sensor lenses with this camera, users should instead opt for the optically superior FX glass on offer. After all, that’s why anyone would purchase the D750 because there are, now, better performing full-frame DSLRs from Nikon such as the D850. That, plus the smaller form factor and the fact it’s lighter than most other full-frame models, makes this a portable FX DSLR perfect for a range of photographer types.

We’ll be walking you through our round-up of the best lenses for the Nikon D750, covering a range of options for all kinds of photographers. Whether you need a macro lens that also shoots portraits, an ultra-wide lens for astro, or a general purpose zoom, we’ve got you covered. However, if you’re itching for something that doesn’t appear on our list, check out our best nikon lenses guide. For something with a bit of extra reach, be sure to see our guide to the best 150-600mm lenses. Or if it’s a camera body you’re after, find your favorite in the best Nikon cameras list.

Best lenses for the Nikon D750

(Image credit: Nikon)

1. Nikon AF-S 14-24mm f/2.8G ED This sharp ultra-wide zoom is perfect for landscapes and astrophotography Specifications Diaphragm blades: 9 Stabilization: No Minimum focusing distance: 0.28m Filter thread: N/A Weight: 1,000g Dimensions: 98 x 131.5mm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Crutchfield 489 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Wide field of view + Astonishingly sharp and clear Reasons to avoid - Bulky and heavy - Difficult to find filters that fit

Arguably the best ultra-wide DSLR zoom lens you can get for the Nikon D750, the AF-S 14-24mm f/2.8G ED has extra-low dispersion glass and nano crystal coating to reduce color fringing and ghosting.

This super sharp lens is fantastic across the entire frame and is only thwarted by the fact that the protruding front element means filters require a specialist mount and need to be huge. It’s also a little bulky and heavy, but nothing that DSLR owners won’t be used to. Overall, this is an incredible lens.

(Image credit: Nikon)

This 70-300mm telephoto zoom is, for the money, the best performing telezoom available for the Nikon D750, with a whopping 4.5 stops of Vibration Reduction. That means when shooting at the longer end of the focal length range, although the aperture stops down to f/5.6, things stay steady and sharp.

The lens internally focuses which keeps water and dust ingress to a minimum and is ultimately an affordable telephoto zoom with great optical performance. Even though there’s some slight color fringing around the most contrasted of subjects, it’s bright and sharp throughout the frame.

(Image credit: Nikon)

3. Nikon AF-S VR Micro-Nikkor 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED A compact, versatile macro lens giving genuine 1:1 reproduction that also works for portraits Specifications Diaphragm blades: 9 Stabilization: 4 stops Minimum focusing distance: 0.314m Filter thread: 62mm Weight: 750g Dimensions: 83 x 116mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Incredibly sharp optical performance + Focuses to infinity Reasons to avoid - VR weaker when focusing closer - Not the cheapest FX macro lens

This macro lens offers a good balance between close-up focusing and a compact size. Able to be used as a genuine macro lens due to the 1:1 reproduction ratio, this means a subject appears the same size in real life as it does on the image sensor. Not only this, but the lens focuses to infinity which, thanks to the longer 105mm focal length, makes it perfect for portraiture.

It does a massive four-stop Vibration Reduction built-in, but this drops down to three stops when the reproduction ratio reaches 1:2 and two stops when shooting at 1:1. This means that when you really need it for macro work, it’s a little less helpful, but it only makes a difference when shooting small subjects at slower shutter speeds.

(Image credit: Nikon)

4. Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.8G One of the best portrait lenses, without the price tag of the faster f/1.4 Specifications Diaphragm blades: 7 Stabilization: No Minimum focusing distance: 0.8m Filter thread: 67mm Weight: 350g Dimensions: 80 x 73mm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy 56 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Excellent portrait lens + Super fast autofocusing + Great value for money Reasons to avoid - Specialized, mainly for portraits

Known for their supreme ability to shoot great portraits, 85mm lenses are sought after for their flattering perspective compression and wide maximum apertures, with this lens being no exception.

The Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.8G, while not as fast as the 85mm f/1.4G, offers much better value for money considering its maximum aperture is only marginally narrower. Fast autofocusing and optical characteristics like soft vignetting and gorgeous bokeh make this a favored lens among portrait photographers and more.

(Image credit: Sigma)

If you’re looking for a super-telephoto lens with a handy zoom range, then Sigma’s 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | S is our pick of the bunch, (and there’s quite a few). A step up from their contemporary version of the same focal length, this lens is comparatively larger and contains two FLD (ultra-low dispersion) elements to keep chromatic aberration at bay.

This lens benefits wildlife photographers, or those into aviation or motorsports, or indeed sports of any kind, but due to its size and weight photographers will likely want to pair it with a monopod to take the load off.

(Image credit: Nikon)

6. Nikon AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR An incredibly useful zoom lens that’s both sharp and fast, ideal for low light Specifications Diaphragm blades: 9 Stabilization: 4 stops Minimum focusing distance: 0.38m Filter thread: 82mm Weight: 1,070g Dimensions: 88 × 154.5mm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy 325 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Useful, general purpose focal range + Fast aperture great for low light + VR minimizes handheld camera shake Reasons to avoid - There are smaller 24-70mm lenses

This list wouldn’t be complete without including the legendary Nikon AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR. A real workhorse, it’s fully weather-sealed and feels pretty bulletproof. Supremely sharp through the focal length range and across the frame, it has minimal color fringing thanks to the fluorine coating, which actively repels water, dirt and more.

The fast aperture, when paired with four stops of Vibration Reduction, is a beast in low light and makes it helpful for weddings, indoor events, or even astrophotography. There’s a reason this is one of Nikon’s holy trinity of DSLR lenses.