Best lenses for the Fujifilm X-T5 in 2024

The Fujifilm X-T5 is one of the company’s most impressive cameras to date. It manages to combine just about all the most desirable features of Fujifilm’s X-mount cameras and roll them into one. So choosing the best lenses for the Fujifilm X-T5 is all the more important, because they need to match what this camera can do and live up to the resolution of its 40MP sensor.

The Fujifilm X-T5 combines the retro-feel external exposure controls of Fujifilm’s previous X-mount cameras with its highest resolution sensor yet – in fact Fujifilm’s 40MP X-Trans sensor has the highest resolution of any APS-C camera, and it’s higher in fact than most full frame models. It’s without doubt one of the best Fujifilm cameras of all right now.

Of course, that 40MP sensor will show up the slightest optical weakness in the lenses you use. Fujifilm has already indicated a list of 20 lenses that resolve all 40.2MP from the Fujifilm X-H2 (which has the same sensor). We’ve taken this into account when compiling our list.

So it’s not as simple as reeling off a list of the best Fujifilm lenses right now. We wanted to pick lenses with the optical quality to do the X-T5 justice, but which were also suited to this camera’s design and handling and its likely audience. We haven’t included a lot of Fujifilm’s more extreme telephotos, for example, because we think photographers who need these are more likely to gravitate towards the high-speed Fujifilm X-H2S.

What we have included is our pick of top-quality professional zooms and premium-quality primes. These are lenses that we think will appeal to the kind of buyer attracted to the X-T5 – the zooms geared towards all-round photography and the primes chosen to reflect the X-T5’s traditional exposure controls.

The best news is that none of these lenses are ruinously expensive. That’s what’s so great about the Fujifilm X-mount system – you can stock up on a set of first rate professional lenses for far less than an equivalent full frame system.

So let’s get on with our list…

Best lenses for the Fujifilm X-T5

Best standard zoom for Fujifilm X-T5

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The X-T5 is one of Fujifilm’s flagship cameras, so it makes sense to consider its flagship standard zoom. The Fujinon XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR does the same job on the X-T5 as a 24-70mm f/2.8 would on a full frame camera, with slightly longer reach (82.5mm equivalent) at the longer end of the zoom range. It’s an excellent lens, though it’s also a big one, and while the cost is certainly lower than a full frame equivalent, you’re not really saving anything in weight and bulk. This is one of Fujifilm’s highest performing ‘red badge’ lenses. Naturally, you get an aperture ring, though no in-built image stabilization. The latest Fujifilm cameras, however, have in-body stabilization.

Best fast telephoto zoom for Fujifilm X-T5

(Image credit: Future)

With an equivalent focal range of 75-210mm, the Fujinon XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR is another of Fujifilm’s ‘red badge’ lenses, it’s equivalent to the 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses favored by professionals. It’s perfect not just for short-medium range sports photography, but portrait and even photography too – though it doesn’t offer a particularly close minimum focus distance, so it’s not ideal for smaller wildlife subjects. The XF 50-140mm f/2.8 delivers excellent optical performance at a very competitive price although, as with Fujifilm’s other ‘trinity’ lenses, you don’t really save a lot of weight or bulk compared to a full frame equivalent.

Best budget telephoto zoom for Fujifilm X-T5

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

If you’re into sports and wildlife photography, the Fujinon XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR offers good telephoto reach (up to 450mm equivalent) at an affordable price. There are better telephotos in the Fujifilm range, but at much higher prices, and we’d guess that while anyone really serious about sports and wildlife would gravitate towards these, they’d probably be more likely to go for the X-H2S. The Fujinon XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 is not a small lens, but it handles nicely, it’s weather sealed, has in-built optical stabilization and is compatible with Fujifim’s teleconverters, so you can increase its range still further.

Best wide-angle zoom for Fujifilm X-T5

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Fujifilm also makes an XF 10-24mm f/4 lens that’s a little cheaper and lighter than this one, but we’d still recommend the Fujinon XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR for all-round professional quality, and the third constant-aperture ‘trinity’ lens in the Fujifilm range. The XF 8-16mm isn’t just significantly wider than the 10-24mm lens, it’s a stop faster and has better optical quality too. With an effective focal range of 12-24mm, it fits in nicely with the XF 16-55mm lens if you have that too. Not only that, it’s half the price of equivalent lenses for full frame camera systems – it is not, however, half the size. This is a big lens.

Best wide prime for Fujifilm X-T5

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The traditional styling and external exposure controls are amongst the key reasons why enthusiasts will choose the X-T5, so it makes sense to choose lenses that reflect this classic camera handling. There’s been a resurgence of interest in prime lenses, and Fujifilm has users covered with two sets of lenses. It has a compact range of f/2/2.8 primes that are very affordable and perfect for its smaller cameras, but for the X-T5 we’d recommend Fujifilm’s latest f/1.4 prime lenses, which are steadily replacing earlier versions with more up to date designs and faster linear AF motors. The Fujinon XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR is a great choice, offering stellar optical performance at a reasonable price. The only thing we noticed is that when the camera is powered down, you can feel and hear parts moving inside the lens. We assume this is perfectly harmless, though, and perhaps because the focus group is not ‘parked’.

Best street lens for Fujifilm X-T5

(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

Fans of street photography should take a look at the Fujinon XF 23mm f/1.4 R LM WR. It offers a fast maximum aperture, fast and silent AF and has an effective 35mm focal length. Like Fujifilm’s other new f/1.4 primes, it delivers superb optical performance, it has a neat, unfussy design and it’s weather sealed too. You get a physical aperture ring too, although these newer Fujinon primes don’t have distance scales – though in MF mode the camera can display both the focus distance and depth of field indicators. This is another terrific prime from Fujifilm at a competitive price. It’s fairly long in the body for a 23mm APS-C prime, but it is a lot smaller than a 35mm f/1.4 for a full frame camera.

Best standard prime for Fujifilm X-T5

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

7. Fujinon XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR Best 50mm equivalent lens for the Fujifilm X-T5 Our expert review: Specifications Mount: Fujifilm X FF equivalent: 49.5mm Stabilization: No Min focus distance: 0.3m Max magnification: 0.15x Filter size: 58mm Dimensions: 67 x 73.5mm, 360g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast f/1.4 maximum aperture + Physical aperture ring + Powerful linear AF motor Reasons to avoid - Bigger than we might have hoped

The Fujinon XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR has an effective focal length of 49.5mm in full frame camera terms or, as near as makes no difference, 50mm. You probably wouldn’t choose this lens and the XF23mm as they are fairly close in their angles of view, but it could be a good lens to pair with the XF 18mm. As usual with this crop of new f/1.4 LM lenses, the XF 33mm f/1.4 produces excellent image quality, with fast and quiet autofocus, weather sealing and a physical aperture ring. For X-T5 owners who are fans of the 50mm focal length, this is a no-brainer.

Best portrait lens for Fujifilm X-T5

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Every lens range needs a professional quality ‘portrait’ lens, and this is Fujifilm’s. The XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR effectively replaces the older APD and non-APD lenses – the APD lens used an apodization element to enhance bokeh, but Fujifilm has clearly decided its newer lens doesn’t need any help. The image quality is excellent, even wide open and right to the edges of the frame. If you want a classic portrait lens for your X-T5, the XF 56mm f/1.2 is perfect, offering the equivalent of 84mm in full frame camera terms. Its super-fast f/1.2 maximum aperture also gives similar depth of field to an 85mm f/1.8 portrait lens on full frame.

