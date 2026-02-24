Nikon has announced the successor to the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S, which we proclaimed as "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world" in our original review. That first-generation lens was released back in the summer of 2020, and it might be time we had a rethink, because, just as it has done with the pro-grade Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, Nikon is launching a new and improved model of this already top-notch trinity telephoto zoom.

The second-generation Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II has been redesigned from the ground up with Nikon’s best autofocus system to date, reengineered S-Line optics, stronger image stabilization, improved ergonomics, and a lighter build.

Weighing in at just 998g (compared to the 1.36kg of the first-gen lens), the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II offers a significant upgrade in terms of balance, agility, and stability. A full 362g lighter than its predecessor, and 12mm shorter, this new lens is more comfortable to handle when shooting handheld, while videographers using a Z camera on a gimbal will benefit from the balanced internal zoom that keeps the centre of gravity consistent when changing focal lengths.

The new lens loses the LCD readout panel of the original, but gains an arguably far more useful clickable lens control ring (Image credit: Nikon)

The new lens boasts up to 6 stops of in-lens Vibration Reduction, which, combined with the fast f/2.8 aperture, delivers shake-free shots in challenging conditions. Synchro VR maximizes stability at the centre and edges of the frame with compatible Z cameras equipped with Expeed 7 processors.

Responsiveness gets a massive boost thanks to the speed and silence of the new autofocus system, which is equipped with Nikon’s Silky Swift voice coil motors (SSVCM). Autofocus speed is claimed to be up to 3.5x faster than the first generation of this lens, 50% quieter, scan time at the telephoto end is reduced, and focus tracking is more accurate when zooming.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Lens construction (elements / groups) 18 / 16 21 / 18 Diaphragm blades 11 9 Minimum focusing distance (at 70-200mm) 0.38-0.8m 0.5-1.0m

Maximum magnification ratio 0.3x 0.2x Focusing system SSVCM, Multi-focus, internal Stepping motor Lens coatings Meso-amorphous, ARNEO, Flourine ARNEO, Nano Crystal Coat Vibration reduction 6-stop 5-stop Dimensions 90x208mm 89x220mm Weight 998g (1,180g with tripod mount) 1,360g (1,440g with tripod mount) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Precision has also improved significantly thanks to the all-new optical construction that uses fewer elements to greater effect, including dual-sided aspherical lens elements, Super ED and SR glass, and Meso Amorphous and ARNEO coatings. This streamlined optical design promises to take sharpness, bokeh, and anti-glare performance to new heights, while contributing to the overall reduction in lens weight.

Pro-grade weather sealing protects the lens from the worst that the elements can throw at it, keeping dust, dirt, and moisture at bay. Ergonomic improvements include a removable tripod collar, which now has an Arca-Swiss-compatible tripod foot that enables the lens to be fitted directly to a tripod without needing an additional tripod plate.

Full weather sealing enables the lens to operate in the most challenging of conditions (Image credit: Nikon)

Like the Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, the lens comes complete with a new lens hood with an inbuilt filter window, negating the need to remove the hood when working with rotating filters, which is particularly handy if using variable ND filters for video.

And like the standard 'trinity' zoom, it also employs a de-clickable control ring, which is ideal for providing tactile feedback for settings such as aperture control during stills shooting when used in the clicked position, or smooth, silent, stepless operation for video when de-clicked.

As first seen on the Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, the new lens comes with a hood that has a sliding door to enable filters to be rotated with while the hood remains in situ (Image credit: Nikon)

The news lens has a rounded 11-blade aperture, as opposed to nine blades in the original lens, which combine with advanced optics to produce softer bokeh that’s better defined and smoothly graded for a more natural sense of depth.

A shorter minimum focus distance of 0.38m at 70mm and 0.8m at 200mm offers a greater maximum magnification ratio of 0.25x at 70mm and 0.3x at 200mm, enabling photographers to get frame-filling closeups.

Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II sample images

Image credit: Nikon

An internal zoom mechanism enables focal lengths to be changed without affecting the balance of the lens, and will be welcomed by videographers using video rigs, with overall balance maintained even when using heavy external accessories. Focus breathing has also been minimized for more natural-looking transitions.

Zurab Kiknadze, Product Manager, Nikon Europe says: “We are excited to introduce another second-generation f/2.8 pro-grade zoom. With ergonomic improvements, a new optical design, a leap in AF performance, and a significant reduction in size and weight, you get a lens with class-leading features and capabilities to work with. It’s the kind of upgrade that can take your whole Z system to the next level of performance.”

Nikon, Canon, and Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 compared

A sample image taken with the new Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II Image credit: Nikon The same shot taken with the original Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lens Image credit: Nikon The same image was taken with a Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM for comparison Image credit: Nikon And also with the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II Image credit: Nikon A sample image taken with the new Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II Image credit: Nikon The same shot taken with the original Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lens Image credit: Nikon The same image was taken with a Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM for comparison Image credit: Nikon And also with the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II Image credit: Nikon A sample image taken with the new Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II Image credit: Nikon The same shot taken with the original Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lens Image credit: Nikon The same image was taken with a Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM for comparison Image credit: Nikon And also with the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II Image credit: Nikon

Now for the bad news: the new lens goes on sale at a recommended retail price of eye-watering $3,196.95 / £2,999 / AU$5,399, which is quite an increase over the £2,599 / AU$5,099 launch price of the Mark I version of the lens (and which is available for significantly less today). We'll find out whether it's worth every penny in our forthcoming review, just as soon as we get it into our labs for testing…

In the meantime, the first chance anyone in the UK will get to see the new lens will be on Nikon's stand at The Photography & Video Show, at the Birmingham NEC between March 14-17, alongside a selection of other exotic glassware and the full range of Z-series cameras. All the more reason to book your ticket today!

As this is the second Nikon Z-series 'trinity' lens to see a Mark II version, it's surely only a matter of time before the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S wide-angle lens also sees a revamped model come along.

The new lens is certain to become one of the best 70-200mm lenses, and I wouldn't bet against it appearing in our list as one of the best lenses for the Nikon Z8 and Z9, either