Warranties are meant to protect the buyer from manufacturing defects, not accidental drops – but if you buy a new Tamron lens and it suffers damage from drops, water, or sand in the first six months, Tamron will cover half of the repair costs.

Tamron has refreshed its warranty program in the US and Canada, continuing the previously available six years of coverage, but adding a handful of new perks.

That list includes covering some accidental damage repairs, which aren’t typically covered under warranties. Tamron is now offering 50 percent off repairs from accidental damage, including liquids, impacts, sand, and “similar incidents” if something happens within the first six months of owning the lens.

While that accidental damage coverage spans six months rather than the six years that the lens is protected from m manufacturing defects and only covers half the repair costs, accidental damage due to drops and liquids typically isn’t included in most manufacturers' warranties.

The refreshed warranty program also includes a new $50 rebate, free replacement for zoom and focus rubbers, and a 25 percent discount on new replacement hoods, as well as front and rear lens caps.

Those updates were added to Tamron’s existing six-year warranty program in the US, Canada, and Mexico, which also includes a free annual clean and check service.

Those benefits are available to anyone in North America who purchases a new Tamron lens from an authorized dealer after January 1, 2026, and registers the lens online. The warranty doesn’t apply to gray market products from unauthorized dealers and also excludes used lens sales.

As with any warranty, customers should review the full terms for full eligibility and details. Online registration is required.

