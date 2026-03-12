Canon unveils new B&H trade-in program offering up to $800 toward Cinema EOS cameras

B&H Photo has teamed up with Canon USA to launch a new spring trade-in program designed to make upgrading to the latest Canon gear significantly easier - and potentially far more affordable.

The limited-time promotion running until March 29, 2026, allows photographers and filmmakers to trade in their used equipment through B&H and receive both fair market value for their gear and an additional trade-in bonus that can be applied toward select Canon EOS R and Cinema EOS products.

The concept is straightforward. Instead of navigating the often frustrating world of private used sales, photographers simply submit their gear through B&H’s trade-in system.

After providing details about the equipment and its condition, users receive an instant quote. If accepted, B&H supplies a shipping label, inspects the equipment upon arrival, and credits the trade-in value along with the promotional bonus to the customer’s account - ready to be used on qualifying Canon gear.

For filmmakers, the biggest incentives come in Canon’s Cinema EOS lineup. The flagship offer includes a substantial $800 trade-in bonus when upgrading to the Cinema EOS C400. That bonus stacks on top of the value of your traded equipment and sits alongside an additional $350 instant savings promotion. Meanwhile, the newer Cinema EOS C80 receives a $350 trade-in bonus, offering a compelling route into Canon’s growing cinema ecosystem for creators looking to step up their video capabilities.

Still photographers aren’t left out either. Canon’s mirrorless EOS R lineup features trade-in bonuses of up to $500, depending on the model purchased. The recently launched EOS R1, Canon’s new professional flagship, carries the highest incentive with a $500 trade-in bonus. Other popular models - including the EOS R5 Mark II and the original EOS R5 - are also included, each receiving a $200 bonus on top of the trade-in value.

The program also extends to several professional-grade RF lenses, with bonuses ranging from $50 to $200 depending on the optic. Premium L-series lenses like the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM, RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM, RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z, and the RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM all qualify for the higher $200 trade-in bonus.

Other lenses - including the RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM, RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM, and RF 10-20mm f/4L - offer $100 bonuses, while more compact options like the RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM still deliver a smaller but useful $50 incentive.

What makes the offer particularly appealing is that the bonus is stacked on top of B&H’s fair market trade-in valuation. In other words, photographers receive both the assessed value of their gear and the additional promotional bonus.

For many shooters, that removes the hassle of selling equipment privately on marketplaces like eBay, where fees alone can easily reach 10 percent of the final sale price.

Ultimately, Canon’s spring trade-in program offers a practical route for photographers and filmmakers looking to refresh their kit. Whether you’re upgrading to the cutting-edge EOS R1, stepping into the highly capable EOS R5 Mark II, or moving into the world of professional cinema cameras like the C80 or C400, the program provides a streamlined path to turning unused gear into something far more useful.

And for many photographers, that’s often the real value of a program like this. Most of us have at least one camera body or lens sitting unused on a shelf. This initiative offers a simple way to convert that dormant gear into meaningful savings on the next step in your photographic journey.