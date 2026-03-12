This underrated camera brand is "criminally overlooked"– but now hits a record share of Europe's full-frame market

For more than a decade, the big three – Canon, Nikon, and Sony – have dominated the full-frame camera market. Photographers and videographers immediately think of cameras like the Sony A7 IV, Canon EOS R8, or DSLRs such as the Nikon D850.

But one of the most underrated camera manufacturers is now celebrating a big success: Panasonic Lumix. With full-frame mirrorless models like the S5 II, offering up to 96MP resolution files and in-camera color capabilities, or the S5 IIX, praised for video performance, Lumix has steadily gained recognition among European creators.

During a recent presentation in Europe, Panasonic revealed its full-frame market share has reached 10% – a remarkable increase from just 3% in 2020. For context: Nikon only holds 15% total in Japan.

When you look at Panasonic's share of the market for full-frame cameras sold with a kit lens, its share rises to an impressive 17% in 2025 (compared to 7% in 2020).

The brand's success and why 10% is big news

The Panasonic Lumix S1R II is widely regarded as the brand's top technical performer and hybrid flagship for high-resolution stills and 8K video, making it a go-to for professionals (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Panasonic's success is fueled by a combination of price-to-performance, innovative video features, and versatile high-resolution photography, making it a strong choice for both professionals and advanced enthusiasts.

In 2019, Panasonic launched the S1 and S1R, just shortly after Canon's EOS R and Nikon's Z6 or Z7. Early models faced challenges with size and autofocus performance – but Panasonic's innovations, including on-chip phase-detection AF, real-time LUTs, and high video reliability, quickly won over Europe's independent filmmakers and creative agencies.

Slowly but surely, Lumix carves with these features a strong niche in the full-frame market – now reaching 10% market share is significant.

According to Lanchester's market theory, a company needs to suprass 10.9% ro reach an "influential share" and start shaping market trends.

Lumix is steadily approaching this milestone, which would position the brand as a serious contender that other companies are beginning to watch closely.

Why the European market is promising for Lumix

Hybrid creators are becoming increasingly influential in Europe. Lumix cameras stand out for their image and video quality, efficient workflows, and creative flexibility, all at competitive prices compared to rivals.

With Europe already embracing its potential, other global markets may follow, helping Lumix reach a level of influence once dominated by the big three.

