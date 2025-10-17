Fujifilm sweeps Good Design Awards 2025 with instant, compact cameras, lenses, and more (including the X-E5)

Celebrating a year of design excellence, Fujifilm earned top honors for pushing the boundaries of creativity, portability, and performance

Fujifilm has received an impressive nine (!) photography- and videography-related honors at the 2025 Good Design Awards, organized by the Japan Institute for Design Promotion. This year's recognition spans a range of Fujifilm products across instant cameras, compact cameras, film cameras, and lenses.

Among the awarded products, the Instax Wide Evo, Instax Mini 41, and Instax Mini LiPlay+ were noted for combining playful, approachable design with intuitive features that make instant photography easy and enjoyable. Fujifilm's QuickSnap, a long-standing favorite in single-use cameras, was also recognized for its simplicity and continued relevance.

In digital imaging, the Fujifilm GF 100RF stood out for bringing medium format capabilities into a compact, ergonomic form factor, while the X-HF1 / X Half and X-E5 were acknowledged for delivering strong performance in lightweight, travel-friendly compact camera bodies.

Two Fujinon lenses also received recognition: the XF23mmF2.8 R WR, designed for portability and everyday use, and the GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR, a power zoom lens developed for the GFX system, offering optical image stabilization and a versatile focal range for both stills and video.

Lastly, Fujifilm's filmmaking camera, the GFX Eterna 55, earned a place in the prestigious Good Design Best 100 for its advanced cinematic capabilities, elegant ergonomics, and commitment to visual storytelling. You can read more details about this win here.

While Nikon also earned seven Good Design Awards this year – spanning over mirrorless cameras, cine lenses, and binoculars, it didn't receive recognition in the compact or instant categories. But then without any instant cameras in its lineup, Nikon wasn't in the running.

You might like...

Discover the best Fujifilm cameras, the best Fujifilm lenses, and the best instant cameras. And if you want a camera that is lightweight and travel-friendly, take a look at the best compact cameras, the best point-and-shoot cameras, and the best cameras for travel.