Showcase your work and win awards: 10 photography competitions open for entries this December to May
From landscapes and street to architecture, portraits, and beyond – these international photography contests want to see your images, open to photographers of all levels
Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or simply someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your work to photography competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.
Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Even if you don't make the shortlist, the experience itself is rewarding and can push your photography to the next level.
In fact, many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature. And with so many open calls across all genres – from astrophotography and macro, to wildlife, travel, food, portrait, or conceptual photography – there's something for everyone.
The best part is that most competitions offer multiple categories, so you're likely to find a perfect match for your work. To help you get started, I've put together a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions from December until May next year. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…
Sony World Photography Awards
Deadlines:
Open and Youth Competition: January 6, 2026
Professional Competition: January 13, 2026
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Categories:
Student Competition: Together
Open Competition: Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World & Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography, Travel
Youth Competition: Open Call: Show us your best images!
Professional Competition: Architecture & Design, Creative, Documentary Projects, Environment, Landscape, Perspectives, Portraiture, Sport, Still Life, Wildlife & Nature
Fee: Free to enter
Prizes: Global press exposure, $25,000 cash prize, Sony gear, solo exhibition at the Sony World Photography Awards London exhibition, and more
For more info, visit the World Photography Organisation website.
UOL Zoom World Photo Awards
Deadline: December 10
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Categories: Abstract, Architecture, Creative, Food & Drinks, Nature & Wildlife, People, Action & Motion, Black-And-White, Fashion, Landscape, Objects, Street & Lifestyle
Fee: $20 per image – $1 for every entry will be donated to promote care for our world and environment
Prizes: $1,000 cash prize
For more information, visit the UOL website.
Annual Photography Awards
Deadline: December 14
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Focus: Architecture, Fine Art, Nature, People, Special – each divided into 25 subcategories
Fee: $30 for single photo / $40 for series (up to 8 photos)
Prizes: Grand Prize: $2.500 in cash for the overall winner + Annual Photographer of the Year 2025 title, Category Winners: $500 for each of the 5 category winners + Category Annual Photographer of the Year 2025 title
For more information, visit the Annual Photography Awards website.
World Masters of Photography Award
Deadline: January 16
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Focus: Fashion, Press/ Photojournalism, Contemporary, Street Photography, Landscape, Free Subject
Fee: €20 per image
Prizes: The overall winner across all six divisions receives the prestigious WMPO World Cup, winners have the opportunity to exhibit their work at Galerie LIK in Vienna and at the Competa Photo Days in Spain, and inclusion in the photo book "World Masters of Photography"
For more information, visit the WMPO Award website.
Mobile Photo Awards
Deadline: December 17
Open to: Phone photographers of all levels
Categories: Architecture & Design/ Still Life, Black And White, Digital Fine/ Art Visual FX, Landscapes & Wildlife, Macro/ Details, People, Portraits & Self Portraits, The Darkness, Travel & Transportation, Silhouettes, Street Photography, Water/ Snow/ Ice, The Photo Essay
Fee: 1 image $15, 3 images $30, 6 images $50, 15 images $100, 25 images $149, Photo Essay submission $29
Prizes: $3,000 Grand Prize, $250 for each Category Winner, $500 Photo Essay Prize, and much
For more information, visit the MPA website.
Blue Koi International Art Competition
Deadline: December 31
Open to: Creatives of all levels
Theme: True Blue
Focus: “Open-themed art competition dedicated to exploring Blue, in all its emotional, symbolic, and visual depth. We’re seeking work that expresses what “blue” means to you.
Whether your vision is literal or abstract, cool-toned or emotionally charged, True Blue is your opportunity to showcase artwork that resonates with this timeless color and concept. All mediums, styles, and interpretations are welcome.”
Fee: 4 images for $25, 6 images for $40
Prizes: 1st prize: $100, 2nd prize: $50, 3rd prize: exhibition, Winners will be part of the Blue Koi Online Art Exhibition
For more information, visit the Blue Koi website.
MonoVisions Photography Awards
Deadline: Early: January 18, Final: May 17
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Focus: Black and white photography
Categories: Abstract, Architecture, Conceptual, Fine Art, Landscapes, Nature and Wildlife, Nude, People, Photojournalism, Portrait, Street Photography, Travel
Fee: Early: single image $20, series $25, Final: single image $25, series $30
Prizes: Black and White Series of the Year will receive $3,000, Black and White Photo of the Year will receive $2,000
For more information, visit the MonoVision Awards website.
London Camera Exchange POTY
Deadline: January 21
Open to: Photographers of all levels (please note that prizes can only able to be given to photographers based in the UK)
Categories: Action, After Dark, Creative, Emerging Talent, Landscape, Macro, Pets, Portrait, Travel, Wildlife, Street, Events, Birds, People’s Choice
Fee: Free to enter
Prizes: The winner of each of the 14 categories will be awarded £500. An additional £500 will be awarded to the photography department where the winner of the Emerging Talent category studies. The overall winner will receive an additional £2,500 worth of LCE vouchers. Winners of each category and the overall prize winner will also receive a trophy. Shortlisted entrants will be contacted via email and invited to the awards ceremony, and will be included in an awards book, which all shortlisted entrants will receive free of charge
For more information, visit the LCE Photographer of the Year website.
Current World Archaeology Photo Competition
Deadline: January 26
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Focus: Archaeological theme
Fee: Free to enter
Prizes: The winners will be featured in the magazine and at the ‘CA Live! 2026 conference’, and the overall winner will receive two free tickets to the conference and a CWA trophy.
For more information, visit the CWA website.
World Food Photography Awards
Deadline: February 8
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Categories: UK or UNHCR Food as Home, M&S Food Rising Star, Louis Jadot Wine Photographer of the Year, Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Phorographer, MPB Award for Innovation, Food Influencer, Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration, Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award, The James Beard Foundation Photography Award, unearthed Food for Sale, Bring Home the Harvest, World of Drinks, and more
Fee: £35.00 per adult entrant (up to 6 images), further entries may be submitted at an additional fee of £7 per entry, Portfolio submission fees vary, entry to the Young (under 18) categories is free of charge
Prizes: Overall Winner receives £5,000 cash prize and a display of their work at the Mall Galleries and Fortnum & Mason, specific category prizes vary, but can include cash, equipment vouchers, and professional opportunities like a £1,000 cash prize for the Louis Jadot Wine Photographer of the Year or an MPB voucher for the Award for Innovation, Student winners may also receive RPS membership and a one-on-one mentorship call
For more information, visit the World Food Photography Awards website.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
