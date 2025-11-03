One of the best compact cameras of 2025 – the Ricoh GR IV wins major honors

The Ricoh GR IV is one of the most thoughtfully redesigned compact cameras on the market today

After earning the 2025 Good Design Award for its refined minimalist form, the Ricoh GR IV has now claimed another prestigious accolade – the DGP Imaging Award in the Compact Category. The recognition once again highlights: the GR IV is one of the most celebrated and best-designed compact cameras of 2025.

The DGP Imaging Awards are Japan's leading competition for digital imaging excellence. The panel of professional photographers, critics, and key retailers who evaluate products across every area of digital imaging honored the Ricoh GR IV for its continuity of form and usability.

Announced in May 2025 and officially launched in August, the GR IV was THE camera street photographers and everyday shooters were waiting for, balancing heritage design with cutting-edge imaging performance. Let's take a look at why the Ricoh GR IV stood out to the judges...

What the jury said

The official release date for the Ricoh GR IV was August 20, 2025 (Image credit: Focus Nordic)

This year's judges described the GR IV as a decisive and confident refinement of a modern classic, commenting on Ricoh for its ability to modernize the GR series without diluting its core identity.

"The RICOH GR series is synonymous with snapshots," the jury noted. The GR IV represents a complete new renewal – from the image sensor and processor to the lens and AF system – yet it never strays from the simplicity that defines the series.

"(...) the newly incorporated back-illuminated APS-C sensor enhances high-sensitivity performance. Autofocus is also faster, achieving the series' quickest startup time of approximately 0.6 seconds. The body is also noticeably slimmer. Refining its speed to capture decisive moments, it further elevates its perfection as a snap shooter."

Their statements highlight how the GR IV balances technical performance with emotional usability. Rather than overwhelming photographers with features, Ricoh focused on perfecting responsiveness, tactile handling, and image purity.

The Ricoh GR IV

The Ricoh GR series has never been about the specs in the first place, but for the ability to fit a mirrorless-sized sensor into a pocketable camera with a simple, snapshot design (Image credit: Focus Nordic)

The GR IV doesn't reinvent what made the series legendary: instead, it hones every detail. The 25.7MP backside-illuminated APS-C sensor and 18.3mm f/2.8 GR lens (equivalent to 28mm in full frame) deliver exceptional clarity and tonal depth, while the upgraded GR Engine ensures faster processing and richer color rendering.

For street photographers, the appeal lies in its design discipline: minimal buttons, intuitive ergonomics, and a body that disappears in your hand. It's built not to be noticed, but to help photographers capture authentic moments without unwanted attention.

Nearly 30 years after the first GR redefined the idea of a professional compact, the Ricoh GR IV processes that evolution – not revolution – can still lead the way. With both the Good Design Award and the DGP Imaging Award now to its name, Ricoh's mastery of form, function, and photographic honesty has received the recognition it deserves.

