Nikon's Z50 II, cine lens, binoculars and more win 2025 Good Design Awards

Nikon has secured seven wins at the 2025 Good Design Awards, an annual event held by the Japan Institute for Design Promotion to honor outstanding product design. This year's awards spotlight a wide range of Nikon innovations across both consumer and industrial categories.

The Nikon Z50 II earned recognition in the mirrorless camera category, praised for its compact design and powerful performance. The Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ cine lens was honored in the interchangeable lenses category, while the Stabilized 10x25 S and 12x25 S binoculars were awarded for their image stabilization technology and portability.

The Nikon Z50 II

The Nikon Z50 II launched in November 2024 (Image credit: Future)

The Nikon Z50 II received a 2025 Good Design Award for its thoughtful balance of compact form, powerful performance, and user-friendly functionality. Equipped with the same image-processing engine as the flagship Z9, it delivers high-end quality in a lightweight, travel-ready body.

The ergonomic grip, intuitive control layout, and built-in flash reflect Nikon's signature design, while features like a vari-angle monitor, REC lamp, and dedicated Picture Control buttons support creative freedom. The jury praised its "exceptional functionality and agile handling," calling it a design that captures the true essence of the camera experience for both professional and everyday users.

The Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ

The Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is aimed squarely at cinematographers and videographers, taking Z-mount cameras into new territory (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ was awarded a 2025 Good Design Award for its video-focused design and professional-grade usability. Covering a versatile focal length, this power zoom lens is optimized for solo creators and documentary filmmakers who need smooth, reliable operation in dynamic environments.

A tactile knurled texture enables precise control without relying on sight, while a zoom lever and power zoom function allow for expensive, cinematic effects. The design also emphasizes equipment compatibility and presence, with details like a yellow-gold mount ring and clear functional labeling enhancing both form and function in video production workflows.

The Nikon Stabilized 10x25 S and 12x25 S

The 12x25 S and 10x25 S models are almost identical, apart from a barely noticeable difference in size and slightly different magnification factors (Image credit: Gavin Stoker / Digital Camera World)

The Nikon Stabilized 10x25 S and 12x25 S binoculars were recognized with a 2025 Good Design Award for bringing advanced image stabilization to an exceptionally compact, lightweight form. Weighing just 395g and 405g, these models reduce fatigue during extended use, making them ideal for concerts, sports events, or travel.

A two-axis folding mechanism enhances portability, while ergonomic controls are centrally placed for easy, ambidextrous handling. The design efficiently integrates vibration-damping technology without sacrificing size or usability. The jury praised it as a smart, functional evolution in binocular design – delivering clarity, comfort, and stability in a truly pocket-friendly format.

Nikon also triumphed in the rangefinder category with the Coolshot ProIII Stabilized and Coolshot 50i GII, and in the video measuring system category with the Nexiv VMF-K Series. In the robotics field, Nikon's NSP-150 / NSP 250-1 / NSP-500-1 system won. The company also received recognition in the Global Headquarters / Innovation category.

These awards highlight Nikon's broad design capabilities across both consumer and professional sectors. From photography gear to industrial systems, the recognition reflects Nikon's focus on functional design, usability, and forward-thinking development across a diverse product range.

