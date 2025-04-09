Fujifilm disposable cameras: more popular than ever before?

Interest in analog is rising – and Fujifilm disposable cameras seem to be more popular than they have been in years. But why?

Digital cameras make it easy to develop our images, but they can also complicate the shooting process. With so many features and options available, it’s easy to get stuck stressing over what to do next. This can take away from the fun and relaxation that photography should also bring. And that’s where single-use Fujifilm disposable cameras really shine.

Some of us may remember the days of film photography, waiting for the call from the lab to tell us that our film was ready to pick up. This nostalgic experience has prompted many, especially in Generation Z, to revisit disposable cameras.

Although the ability to snap countless digital photos and immediately check them can help us improve our skills and encourage creativity, let’s be honest – many of those RAW files and JPEGs end up sitting untouched on our memory cards!

Sometimes, this takes away from our appreciation of photography and the subjects we capture. This shooting experience varies with disposable cameras; the aim here isn't to create portfolio images but to capture memories. That’s why I think that single-use cameras, like QuickSnap Fujifilm disposable cameras, are making a comeback.

They enable us to focus on the fun of photography instead of getting lost in technical details. With limited frames to work with, we’re encouraged to be more thoughtful about each shot – and that makes the experience even more rewarding. This can also help us appreciate photographic subjects in a professional context again.

Of course, there are a number of single-use cameras out there – including some from beloved brands like Ilford – so why is the Fujifilm disposable camera so special?

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Fujifilm disposable camera is the perfect companion for any adventure, thanks to its small and compact design, bringing back the fun of photography (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Since launching in the late Eighties, the QuickSnap (now with the addition of 'Flash') has remained Fujifilm’s go-to disposable option. It’s a 35mm camera that comes preloaded with Fujicolor film and can capture 27 frames. Plus, it has a handy single or continuous flash, which is perfect for those low-light moments we don’t want to miss.

Although Fujifilm has increased prices for its array of films and disposable cameras by up to 52% in Japan, prices remain the same in the rest of the world. So the QuickSnap Flash remains an affordable option, at $14.99 in the US and just £16.99 in the UK.

If reading this has inspired some nostalgia, no one is stopping you from reliving the joy of capturing moments the old-fashioned way…

You might also like…

If you are into disposable cameras, check out our guide about the best disposable cameras. You might also be interested in reading about the rise and fall – and rise again – of disposable cameras.