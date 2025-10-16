Fujifilm’s GFX Eterna 55 wins Good Design Award. Could this mark the start of the brand's cinema-focused future?

Fujifilm’s first cinema-focused mirrorless camera, the GFX Eterna 55, has been selected for the Good Design Best 100 2025, marking a milestone moment in the company’s expanding imaging lineup.

The recognition comes as part of a record-setting year for Fujifilm, which received a total of 37 Good Design Awards; the highest number for any company for the seventh consecutive year.

The Good Design Award, organized by Japan’s Institute of Design Promotion, recognizes products that combine innovation, usability, and aesthetic excellence. Among Fujifilm’s award-winning products this year were cameras, medical equipment, and binoculars; however, the GFX Eterna 55 stood out for representing a bold new direction, one that sees Fujifilm enter the professional cinema camera space with a larger-format sensor.

The GFX Eterna 55 features a 55mm diagonal large-format sensor, approximately 1.7x larger than full-frame, designed to capture extraordinary depth, tonal range, and cinematic richness. Dual three-inch LCD monitors positioned on both sides of the body enable multiple users to monitor and adjust settings simultaneously, a detail that nods to collaborative film production workflows.

A dedicated handle equipped with focus and zoom dials reinforces the camera’s professional intent, enabling smaller crews to work efficiently without sacrificing control.

While Fujifilm has long been revered for its film simulations, particularly the camera's namesake Eterna, the GFX Eterna 55 marks the company’s first purpose-built motion picture camera. Its design bridges Fujifilm’s photographic heritage with the demands of modern digital production, offering an image aesthetic that feels nostalgic yet technically forward.

The question now is what comes next. Could this be the start of a fully realized Fujifilm cinema system?

In an industry where Sony’s FX series, Canon’s C70, and Nikon’s newly announced ZR are competing for hybrid and small-crew dominance, Fujifilm’s larger-format approach offers something different.

A future range of G-mount cine lenses or smaller-bodied companions to the Eterna 55 could signal Fujifilm’s intent to establish a stronger presence in the motion market.

For now, the Good Design award underscores Fujifilm’s continued commitment to functional design, and perhaps a broader ambition to merge its film legacy with the creative potential of digital cinema.

