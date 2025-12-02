Three cameras, one vision: How the most stunning landscape photography of 2025 was created

A powerful folio of four landscapes – from sweeping dunes to winter stillness – has earned J. Fritz Rumpf the title of 2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Chosen from more than 3600 entries submitted worldwide, the award celebrates a photographer whose portfolio is outstanding – and Rumpf's work rose above the crowd for its clarity, mood, and technical excellence.

Central to Rumpf's success is his approach. The combination of intention, patience, and reliable tools shapes how he works in the field. While the photographer ultimately creates the art, the right equipment plays a crucial supporting role. And Rumpf's winning folio reflects this balance, drawing on three distinct systems – including a DSLR, mirrorless, and drone camera tech.

So let's take a closer look at his photographic approach, the visual thinking behind his images, and the diverse gear that helped bring his award-winning series to life.

Winning approach

Rumpf's work is born from long, quiet stretches outdoors. He strives for images that catch the viewer's attention in a way that is not immediately obvious, letting curiosity pull the viewer deeper into the scene.

A turning point in his approach came when he heard another photographer speak about having a conversation with the landscape before he photographs it. At first, it puzzled him – now he recognizes it as the core of this practice. "Spending all day in nature, marveling at its beauty, gives me a chance to have those conversations and connect more deeply with my surroundings."

This sense of silent dialogue shapes all four winning images. Each frame holds a distilled moment in which light, line, and emotion align. Rumpf explored the landscapes from different heights and perspectives: from low-ground-level compositions to views from above. Each shift in perspective, he says, offers a different way to listen to the landscape.

The gear

While Rumpf believes the artist creates the image, he also emphasises the importance of gear. "(...) There is no denying that good quality equipment is essential and makes a big difference," he says. His winning folio was built using three imaging systems.

Nikon D850: A remarkable DSLR

The Nikon D850 was launched in 2017 and is still in production as of late 2025 (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Rampf shot the image Winter Meditations using the Nikon D850 with 70-200mm f/2.8 at 1/80 sec, f/10, and ISO 2000. The D850 remains one of Nikon's most respected DSLRs, combining high 45.7M resolution and robust handling.

These features allowed Rumpf to frame the frost-dusted landscape and respond to fleeting shifts in winter light, translating subtle tonal gradations and quiet mood into a single, meditative frame.

Nikon Z7 II – Nikon's first full-frame mirrorless

The Nikon Z7 II was announced in October 2020, alongside the Nikon Z6 II , and became available for purchase in the following November (Image credit: Phil Hall)

Rumpf captured two images of his awarded folio with the Nikon Z7 II. River and Dunes was shot using a Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR at 1/12500 sec, f/8, and ISO 2800, while Whispers was recorded with the Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR at 1/20 sec, f/13, and ISO 800.

The Z7 II remains one of Nikon's flagship mirrorless cameras, combining a 45.7MP full-frame sensor with excellent handling and a 5-axis image stabilisation system. With these specs, Rumpf photographed fine textures and sweeping lines with precision, while the responsive mirrorless system gave him the flexibility to experiment with composition in real time.

The Hasselblad L2D-20c – dynamic drone tech

Drones like the Mavic 3 feature the Hasselblad L2D-20c system (Image credit: DJI)

Rumpf captured Storm Over Fields using the Hasselblad L2D-20c at 1/120 sec, f/2.8, and ISO 200. The L2D-20c, used in DJI drones like the Mavic 3, offers 12.8 stops of dynamic range, and adjustable aperture from f/2.8 to f/11, a 24mm equivalent focal length, and advanced autofocus – allowing Rumpf to capture the dramatic high-contrast subject and sweeping textures with precision.

Tripods, head balls and editing software

Rumpf relies on Manfrotto and FLM carbon fiber tripods and a Really Right Stuff BH40 ball head for stability in the field, with a workflow built around Lightroom for most of his processing, Photoshop "for major spot removal and refined masks," and Topaz Lab for sharpening and noise reduction. When stacking is required, he uses Helicon Focus, his "go to for focus stacking."

Discover the eBook

Discover the full results in the newly released International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2025 eBook, featuring the Top 101 images, expert commentary, complete scores, and the extended Top 202+ online gallery. The ebook is available now on the official ILPOTY website.

