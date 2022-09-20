The Photography Show 2022: Best in Show award winners

We've spent the first two days at The Photography Show trawling the stands, seeking high and low for the biggest, best, newest and most exciting products.

As there is every year, there is an astonishing array of kit from cameras and lenses to filters and film to printers and darkroom gear. Choosing the Best in Show winners has never been harder!

However, our expert team of reporters and reviewers from Digital Camera World and our print publications Digital Camera magazine (opens in new tab), Digital Photographer (opens in new tab), PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab) and N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine (opens in new tab) have all deliberated and decided – these are the Best in Show award winners for The Photography Show 2022…

Hasselblad X2D (opens in new tab)

The new Hasselblad X2D (opens in new tab) was one of a number of cameras to make its first public appearance at The Photography Show 2022. The X2D takes the concept of its beautifully-designed X1D mirrorless medium-format family, and puts in a 100-megapixel sensor – so that it can now can more equally challenge the Fujifilm GFX 100S (opens in new tab). But doubling the resolution is not the only improvement – you also get in-body image stabilization, a higher resolution viewfinder, hybrid phase detect autofocus, a tilting touchscreen, CFexpress card (opens in new tab) support and a really handing internal 1TB SSD for storage. Oh, and there are three new lenses (opens in new tab) to go with it.

Fujifilm X-H2 (opens in new tab)

The Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab) was one of the best new cameras launched this year... and now it has a twin in the shape of the X-H2. The Fujifilm X-H2 (opens in new tab) is undoubtedly the most appealing to most people - thanks to its lower price, its higher 40 megapixel sensor, and its 8K filming capability. Only announced a few days before, The Photography Show gave this mirrorless camera its first UK public outing.

Alfie Tych+

Film cameras (opens in new tab) are becoming so popular nowadays that there is now a shortage of film! The Alfie Tych and Alfie Tych+ cameras may well be the solution to this – as they use the half-frame format, so a 36-exposure 35mm film will give you 72 exposures! The Kickstarter campaign to help ensure these retro cameras become a reality was launched in the Show's Analogue Showcase.

Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab)

Canon's most recent mirrorless cameras have developed for being hard to find in the shops. But at this year's Show, there were stocks of the EOS R3, EOS R5, and even the more recent EOS R10. But the Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab), launched earlier this year, is not in stock anywhere we looked at the Show – although you could get your hands on this APS-C super-talented mirrorless camera on the Canon stand. With 32.5MP resolution and 30fps continuous shooting we hear it will be a favorite of wildlife photographers, and for those looking for a back-up camera for their full-frame body.

Elinchrom FIVE

The Elinchrom FIVE (opens in new tab) is not due to be launched until next month, but visitors got an exclusive sneak peak at this follow-up to the Elinchrom ONE (opens in new tab) at The Photography Show. At 3kg this battery-powered studio flash is light enough to be used on a pole or boom, but has a massively-increased 512 W/s output. A built-in handle makes it easy to carry and maneuver – which is ideal, as the FIVE's battery can last for 82 watt-hours, delivering 450 full power flashes, and can charge via USB-C in an hour and a half!

Canon SELPHY CP1500

Due to go on sale at the end of September, the CP-1500 follows in a long line of Canon dye-sub portable printers (opens in new tab). Unlike some mini printers, the ribbon cartridge system used by this produces lush-looking prints – and up to a decent 4x6in size. The model is lighter than its five-year-old predecessor, and now adds USB-C connectivity, and a larger LCD screen.

Samyang V-AF lenses

South Korean lens manufacturers have always produced lenses with a difference – and at great prices. And now they are bringing out a new range that is designed to democratize cine lenses (opens in new tab), bringing video-centric lenses to the growing bands of content creators. The key selling point of the five-prime-lens line-up is that they offer autofocus… but there is more. You also get a pair of built-in tally lamps – and there is a front-mounted attachment system that promises yet-undisclosed accessories. Samyang V-AF 75mm T1.9 (opens in new tab) will be the first to make it to market – and was the one on show at the exhibition.

Orangemonkie Foldio360 Smart Dome

This is a great integrated solution for shooting pictures of jewelry, figurines, and other small subjects that you might want to sell online. This latest Orangemonkie light tent (opens in new tab) features a motorized turntable for 360° video clips of the product, and gives you great even lighting and perfect white backdrops for stills or moving pictures. It is designed for the smartphone user – but can be used with other cameras too.

DJI Action 3 (opens in new tab)

While it is a little sad to lose the old modular design, the DJI Action 3 (opens in new tab) is easier to manage and more capable. The only sacrifice is the larger size and weight, but even then it still has the GoPro beat. For most adventurers, the Osmo Action 3 is the perfect balance of quality and price. Stabilized 4K video looks great and the camera can take a lot – not just rough and tumble but temperature extremes, too.

Insta360 X3 (opens in new tab)

We thought the Insta360 X2 (opens in new tab) was great, but the Insta360 X3 (opens in new tab) is even better. It’s super-easy to use, the results are terrific and it can now be used as an action cam – or even a dash cam. The ultimate immersive video camera, it very literally captures everything around you, enabling you to create 3D VR content easily – or use its software-based reframing tools to edit your scenes as regular ‘flat’ video, where you can track subjects, create panning shots and basically point the camera where you like after you’ve shot your video.

Solarcan Puck

Solarcan has brought the art of the solargraph to a much wider audience – allowing people to take exposures lasting a whole day, that plot the path of the sun. The new Puck is simple tin-like device can be used again and again - with circular sheets of photo-sensitive paper. It is now available for pre-order, following a successful crowd-funding campaign.

Platyball Elite

Platypod has taken the classic tripod head design and literally turned it upside-down! The inverted design with panning turntable at the top is perfect for level pans. No need to level tripod legs. The Elite has the world's first electronic leveling system, with an unobstructed view and night display, and horizontal accuracy even when the camera is tilted vertically. Its LED indicators are visible when high up on a tripod, too – so it's visible in tight spaces when you can’t see the back of the camera

