More than 200 leading photographers offer images of hope to support global conservation

Lifeboat by Casey Cooper "This image is of a mother brown bear carrying her cubs back to shore in Katmai National Park, Alaska, United States. They had napped in low tide after digging for clams for a few hours. They were clearly exhausted and didn’t wake up until the water had risen around them. The cubs were scared and too young to swim. The sow let the cubs get on her back to bring them to safety. I watched as the story unfolded. I had a feeling she would end up putting the cubs on her back and was hoping for just that. It’s one of my favorite moments I’ve witnessed."

Prints for Wildlife, the acclaimed fundraising initiative that unites many of the world’s leading wildlife and nature photographers, will return on August 21, 2025, with a powerful new edition: Edition Hope.

Since its launch in 2020, the initiative has raised more than $2.1 million for conservation projects, supporting frontline organizations across Africa and beyond. This year, the focus shifts to a pressing new challenge: the widespread withdrawal of funding for conservation programs, threatening hard-won progress in protecting biodiversity and the communities that depend on it.

"In 2025, the crisis isn’t a virus – it’s a withdrawal of critical funding for wildlife and conservation," said Pie Aerts, co-founder of Prints for Wildlife. "Prints for Wildlife is more than a fundraiser – it’s a platform for connection, consciousness, and hope in a time of crisis."

Natural Power by Bjorn Persson"A southern white rhino with an unusually long horn stands steadfast against a black backdrop, embodying nature’s unyielding power. This was taken in Solio Game Reserve, Kenya. I felt truly blessed to see such a majestic and rare creature, and it was as if I had been transported back in time to an era when dinosaurs roamed the earth. Using a monochrome style, I intended to capture the animal’s raw power and ancient heritage. Due to poaching, only a few of these extraordinary giants remain in the wild. Poachers target the longest horns, and just one kilogram of rhino horn can be worth up to US$60,000 on the black market." (Image credit: Bjorn Persson)

More than 200 renowned wildlife photographers have donated limited-edition works for the sale, including Joel Sartore, Suzi Eszterhas, Florian Ledoux, Michael Poliza, Gurcharan Roopra, Björn Persson, Vicki Jauron, and David Lloyd, alongside emerging voices from around the world. Each print will be available for $125, with all net proceeds going directly to Conservation International, a global non-profit working in more than 100 countries to restore forests, protect oceans, conserve biodiversity, and secure sustainable livelihoods.

"We need to re-establish our frayed connection to nature in order to value and protect it. This is where imagery is so powerful," said Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. "These stunning, unique prints from world-renowned and deeply committed photographers offer us a chance to bring nature into our homes, while contributing meaningfully to its protection for the benefit of all life on our planet."

The fundraiser runs for one month only, closing on September 21, 2025.

Image 1 of 4 Ancient Balance by Marco Gaiotti "The image was taken deep inside the northern section of Gunung Leuser National Park in Sumatra, Indonesia. This individual is a wild male, still relatively young, posing on a magnificent strangler fig. The animal was spotted by my guide after a trek through the forest for about nine kilometres. After the initial surprise, we approached the animal very slowly, monitoring its reactions. As the minutes passed, when the darkness of evening was now looming over the forest, the individual began to relax and allowed us to take a few shots with the wide-angle lens. Shortly after, the orangutan climbed up into the treetop, disappearing into the greenery of the forest." (Image credit: Marco Gaiotti) Mittens by Denise Ippolito "Japanese macaques, also known as snow monkeys, are native to Japan. They live in forested areas and thrive in social groups. I photographed this particular snow monkey in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, just after a heavy snowstorm. The primate stopped briefly during its play. I particularly liked its snow-matted hands and expressive face." (Image credit: Denise Ippolito) Polar Bear Romance by Florian Ledoux "On the mountain slopes, a male and female polar bear found solace in each other's company, sharing an intimate moment during their courtship, which took place on the Svalbard Archipelago in Norway. After mating, they fell asleep together. In that moment, despite the icy cold, the emotion was so intense that tears came down my face, freezing immediately." (Image credit: Florian Ledoux) In Her Shadow by Rachel Moore "I captured this image in Mo'orea, a South Pacific island in French Polynesia. On this particular day, we had the privilege of entering the water to observe a mother and her calf resting at the surface. I was able to photograph this tender moment of the baby nestled beneath its mother. At this age, calves have limited control over their buoyancy and will often use their mothers like a weight belt to help them stay submerged and safe." (Image credit: Rachel Moore)

The photographic prints featured in this year's sale are nothing short of epic. They demonstrate the very best of wildlife photography, from all corners of the globe.

What sets Prints for Wildlife apart is the sense of community it creates; hundreds of photographers unite under a single cause, and thousands of supporters contribute through the simple yet profound act of purchasing an image. There’s something especially powerful about buying a print of the very wildlife and ecosystems that the sale helps to protect.

The initiative is also a reminder of photography’s ability to do more than document, but inspire, connect, and drive tangible change. In an era when conservation faces mounting threats, Edition Hope offers a way for people to act, collectively, through the power of images.

Find out more on the official Prints for Wildlife website.