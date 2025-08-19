More than 200 leading photographers offer images of hope to support global conservation

News
By published

Limited-edition prints from world-renowned wildlife photographers raise funds for Conservation International

Casey Cooper - Lifeboat “This image is of a mother brown bear carrying her cubs back to shore in Katmai National Park, Alaska, United States. They had napped in low tide after digging for clams for a few hours. They were clearly exhausted and didn’t wake up until the water had risen around them. The cubs were scared and too young to swim. The sow let the cubs get on her back to bring them to safety. I watched as the story unfolded. I had a feeling she would end up putting the cubs on her back and was hoping for just that. Sure enough, once the water rose a bit more, they woke up andm cubs crying, the mother huffed and they knew to climb up and get a ride back to shore. It’s one of my favorite moments I’ve witnessed.” 
Lifeboat by Casey Cooper
"This image is of a mother brown bear carrying her cubs back to shore in Katmai National Park, Alaska, United States. They had napped in low tide after digging for clams for a few hours. They were clearly exhausted and didn’t wake up until the water had risen around them. The cubs were scared and too young to swim. The sow let the cubs get on her back to bring them to safety. I watched as the story unfolded. I had a feeling she would end up putting the cubs on her back and was hoping for just that. It’s one of my favorite moments I’ve witnessed." (Image credit: Casey Cooper)

Prints for Wildlife, the acclaimed fundraising initiative that unites many of the world’s leading wildlife and nature photographers, will return on August 21, 2025, with a powerful new edition: Edition Hope.

Since its launch in 2020, the initiative has raised more than $2.1 million for conservation projects, supporting frontline organizations across Africa and beyond. This year, the focus shifts to a pressing new challenge: the widespread withdrawal of funding for conservation programs, threatening hard-won progress in protecting biodiversity and the communities that depend on it.

"In 2025, the crisis isn’t a virus – it’s a withdrawal of critical funding for wildlife and conservation," said Pie Aerts, co-founder of Prints for Wildlife. "Prints for Wildlife is more than a fundraiser – it’s a platform for connection, consciousness, and hope in a time of crisis."

Natural Power by Bjorn Persson"A southern white rhino with an unusually long horn stands steadfast against a black backdrop, embodying nature’s unyielding power. This was taken in Solio Game Reserve, Kenya. I felt truly blessed to see such a majestic and rare creature, and it was as if I had been transported back in time to an era when dinosaurs roamed the earth. Using a monochrome style, I intended to capture the animal’s raw power and ancient heritage. Due to poaching, only a few of these extraordinary giants remain in the wild. Poachers target the longest horns, and just one kilogram of rhino horn can be worth up to US$60,000 on the black market." (Image credit: Bjorn Persson)

More than 200 renowned wildlife photographers have donated limited-edition works for the sale, including Joel Sartore, Suzi Eszterhas, Florian Ledoux, Michael Poliza, Gurcharan Roopra, Björn Persson, Vicki Jauron, and David Lloyd, alongside emerging voices from around the world. Each print will be available for $125, with all net proceeds going directly to Conservation International, a global non-profit working in more than 100 countries to restore forests, protect oceans, conserve biodiversity, and secure sustainable livelihoods.

"We need to re-establish our frayed connection to nature in order to value and protect it. This is where imagery is so powerful," said Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. "These stunning, unique prints from world-renowned and deeply committed photographers offer us a chance to bring nature into our homes, while contributing meaningfully to its protection for the benefit of all life on our planet."

The fundraiser runs for one month only, closing on September 21, 2025.

Image 1 of 4
Marco Gaiotti - Ancient Balance “The image was taken deep inside the northern section of Gunung Leuser National Park in Sumatra, Indonesia. This individual is a wild male, still relatively young, posing on a magnificent strangler fig. The animal was spotted by my guide after a trek through the forest for about nine kilometres. After the initial surprise, we approached the animal very slowly, monitoring its reactions. As the minutes passed, when the darkness of evening was now looming over the forest, the individual began to relax and allowed us to take a few shots with the wide-angle lens. Shortly after, the orangutan climbed up into the treetop, disappearing into the greenery of the forest.”
Ancient Balance by Marco Gaiotti "The image was taken deep inside the northern section of Gunung Leuser National Park in Sumatra, Indonesia. This individual is a wild male, still relatively young, posing on a magnificent strangler fig. The animal was spotted by my guide after a trek through the forest for about nine kilometres. After the initial surprise, we approached the animal very slowly, monitoring its reactions. As the minutes passed, when the darkness of evening was now looming over the forest, the individual began to relax and allowed us to take a few shots with the wide-angle lens. Shortly after, the orangutan climbed up into the treetop, disappearing into the greenery of the forest."(Image credit: Marco Gaiotti)

The photographic prints featured in this year's sale are nothing short of epic. They demonstrate the very best of wildlife photography, from all corners of the globe.

What sets Prints for Wildlife apart is the sense of community it creates; hundreds of photographers unite under a single cause, and thousands of supporters contribute through the simple yet profound act of purchasing an image. There’s something especially powerful about buying a print of the very wildlife and ecosystems that the sale helps to protect.

The initiative is also a reminder of photography’s ability to do more than document, but inspire, connect, and drive tangible change. In an era when conservation faces mounting threats, Edition Hope offers a way for people to act, collectively, through the power of images.

Find out more on the official Prints for Wildlife website.

Family Gathering "This photo was taken in Gir National Park, Gujarat, India, which is the last stronghold of the Asiatic lion. These elusive lions, with their greyish coats, blend seamlessly into the forest - a stark contrast to their African relatives, whose tawny colour suits the open savannas. Lying low in the undergrowth near a waterhole, we waited patiently in the stifling heat, hoping the lioness would lead her cubs to drink. The dim forest light, paired with the natural skittishness of these endangered lions, made photography extremely challenging. Our patience and restraint were rewarded with a moment of quiet magic - a glimpse into the intimate life of a species fighting for survival." (Image credit: Jie Fischer)
Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum is a photographer, filmmaker, creative director, and writer with over 10 years of experience in visual storytelling. With a strong focus on photography books, curation, and photo editing, he blends a deep understanding of both contemporary and historical works.

Alongside his creative projects, Kalum writes about photography and filmmaking, interviewing industry professionals, showcasing emerging talent, and offering in-depth analyses of the art form. His work highlights the power of visual storytelling, fostering an appreciation for the impact of photography.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.