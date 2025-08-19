More than 200 leading photographers offer images of hope to support global conservation
Limited-edition prints from world-renowned wildlife photographers raise funds for Conservation International
Prints for Wildlife, the acclaimed fundraising initiative that unites many of the world’s leading wildlife and nature photographers, will return on August 21, 2025, with a powerful new edition: Edition Hope.
Since its launch in 2020, the initiative has raised more than $2.1 million for conservation projects, supporting frontline organizations across Africa and beyond. This year, the focus shifts to a pressing new challenge: the widespread withdrawal of funding for conservation programs, threatening hard-won progress in protecting biodiversity and the communities that depend on it.
"In 2025, the crisis isn’t a virus – it’s a withdrawal of critical funding for wildlife and conservation," said Pie Aerts, co-founder of Prints for Wildlife. "Prints for Wildlife is more than a fundraiser – it’s a platform for connection, consciousness, and hope in a time of crisis."
More than 200 renowned wildlife photographers have donated limited-edition works for the sale, including Joel Sartore, Suzi Eszterhas, Florian Ledoux, Michael Poliza, Gurcharan Roopra, Björn Persson, Vicki Jauron, and David Lloyd, alongside emerging voices from around the world. Each print will be available for $125, with all net proceeds going directly to Conservation International, a global non-profit working in more than 100 countries to restore forests, protect oceans, conserve biodiversity, and secure sustainable livelihoods.
"We need to re-establish our frayed connection to nature in order to value and protect it. This is where imagery is so powerful," said Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. "These stunning, unique prints from world-renowned and deeply committed photographers offer us a chance to bring nature into our homes, while contributing meaningfully to its protection for the benefit of all life on our planet."
The fundraiser runs for one month only, closing on September 21, 2025.
The photographic prints featured in this year's sale are nothing short of epic. They demonstrate the very best of wildlife photography, from all corners of the globe.
What sets Prints for Wildlife apart is the sense of community it creates; hundreds of photographers unite under a single cause, and thousands of supporters contribute through the simple yet profound act of purchasing an image. There’s something especially powerful about buying a print of the very wildlife and ecosystems that the sale helps to protect.
The initiative is also a reminder of photography’s ability to do more than document, but inspire, connect, and drive tangible change. In an era when conservation faces mounting threats, Edition Hope offers a way for people to act, collectively, through the power of images.
Find out more on the official Prints for Wildlife website.
Kalum is a photographer, filmmaker, creative director, and writer with over 10 years of experience in visual storytelling. With a strong focus on photography books, curation, and photo editing, he blends a deep understanding of both contemporary and historical works.
Alongside his creative projects, Kalum writes about photography and filmmaking, interviewing industry professionals, showcasing emerging talent, and offering in-depth analyses of the art form. His work highlights the power of visual storytelling, fostering an appreciation for the impact of photography.
