This spectacular photo of a once-in-144-years ritual just earned the photographer global recognition at the IPA

The International Photography Awards (IPA) announced the winners of its 2025 Category Awards. These stunning images have earned their creators prestigious Photographer of the Year titles across eleven diverse photography genres.

You may already know the IPA as one of the world's most respected annual photography competitions, welcoming professionals, non-professionals, and students from across the globe. The 2025 winners truly raise the bar, showcasing breathtaking work spanning Editorial, Sports, Architecture, Nature, and more.

While the International Photographer of the Year (Professional) and Discovery Photographer of the Year (Non-Professional) will be revealed at the upcoming IPA Gala on October 5 at Athens' Benaki Museum, let's dive into this year's awarded images right now. Explore the full collection of winning images on the IPA website.

Professional

Event Photographer of the Year

(Image credit: Savadmon Avalachamveettil)

MahaKumbh - World's Largest Gathering by Savadmon Avalachamveettil

Savadmon Avalachamveettil captured a once-in-144 years ritual at India's sacred Kumbh Mela festival, where ash-smeared Naga Sadhus plunged into the Ganges at dawn.

Sports Photographer of the Year

(Image credit: Todd Antony)

Buzkashi by Todd Antony

Todd Antony explains in an Instagram post, "Buzkashi, meaning "goat pulling" in Persian, is the wild, mad as a bag of cats sport of Tajikistan and its neighboring 'Stans.' Think polo - but with a headless, eviscerated goat instead of a ball, hundreds of riders, and no formal teams."

Editorial / Press Photographer of the Year

(Image credit: Andelrahman Alkahlout)

Echoes of Genocide: Gaza’s Civilian Suffering by Abdelrahman Alkahlout

IPA Jury member: "When judging news photography, the first consideration is not the magnitude of the news event itself, but the essential elements of a visual work: what the image wants to say, how it says it, and whether it says it well. The conflict between Israel and Palestine was one of the most significant global issues last year, and both sides have their supporters. As a competition judge, one must view these photographs with detachment—judging the image as an image. The success of this entry lies in its ability to break the viewer's heart."

Non-Professional

Nature Photographer of the Year

(Image credit: Ilene Meyers)

Iowa Storm Cell by Ilene Meyers

Ilene Meyers captures the menacing beauty of a storm, illuminated by a golden sunset, showcasing a striking contrast between dark and light.

Editorial / Press Photographer of the Year

(Image credit: Sebastian Piorek)

The overflowing earth by Sebastian Piorek

Sebastian Piorek describes the changing panorama in a poignant way, symbolic of the changes human force on the planet: "What once seemed like isolated dumps now spread endlessly, forming landscapes where refuse dominates."

Architecture Photographer of the Year

(Image credit: Mohammad Awadh)

Icon of Architectural by Mohammad Awadh

Mohammad Awadh strips away most color, revealing the pure geometry of minimalist architecture. The focus is on clean lines and contrasts, and the human figure, which interrupts the composition artfully.

