Samyang launches a whole new range of video-focussed lenses for Sony cameras

By Ben Andrews
published

Samyang serves up five new primes for Sony full-frame E-mount cameras, designed with video firmly in mind

Samyang V-AF 75mm T1.9
(Image credit: Samyang)

Samyang has announced the launch of its new V-AF lens family, designed for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. The new range has been designed primarily for shooting video. The first lens in the line-up will be the V-AF 75mm T1.9, though Samyang's roadmap has a further four V-AF lenses due for release by the end of 2023. These include 20mm, 24mm, 35mm and 45mm primes.

(Image credit: Samyang)
One compelling feature of the new lens range is its unified form factor across the lens line-up. Each of the five primes will share the same physical dimensions of 73 x 70mm, and will weigh less than 300g. The aim of this is to provide increased compatibility with gimbals and drones, eliminating the need to re-balance your gimbal when changing lenses.

(Image credit: Samyang)
Each lens will also sport a tally light on the front. Tally lights are used in professional video protection to provide a clear visual indicator to presenters or other crew members that a camera is live and recording. These can take the form of a separate accessory, so having such a feature built neatly into a lens cuts down on extra gear if your camera doesn't already have such a built-in tally light. A custom switch and button on the lens barrel has also been included, giving easy access to video-specific functions like Focus Save.

(Image credit: Samyang)
 Samyang states that all V-AF lenses will be sharp enough to support resolutions up to 8K, and each lens is color-matched to prevent noticeable color shifts when swapping between lenses. Detailed technical information about each lens has yet to be revealed, but we do know they'll have a nine-blade diaphragm to generate "superb, natural-looking bokeh". 

We await further information on pricing and availability.

