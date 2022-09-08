Samyang launches a whole new range of video-focussed lenses for Sony cameras

Samyang has announced the launch of its new V-AF lens family, designed for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. The new range has been designed primarily for shooting video. The first lens in the line-up will be the V-AF 75mm T1.9, though Samyang's roadmap has a further four V-AF lenses due for release by the end of 2023. These include 20mm, 24mm, 35mm and 45mm primes.

One compelling feature of the new lens range is its unified form factor across the lens line-up. Each of the five primes will share the same physical dimensions of 73 x 70mm, and will weigh less than 300g. The aim of this is to provide increased compatibility with gimbals and drones, eliminating the need to re-balance your gimbal when changing lenses.

Each lens will also sport a tally light on the front. Tally lights are used in professional video protection to provide a clear visual indicator to presenters or other crew members that a camera is live and recording. These can take the form of a separate accessory, so having such a feature built neatly into a lens cuts down on extra gear if your camera doesn't already have such a built-in tally light. A custom switch and button on the lens barrel has also been included, giving easy access to video-specific functions like Focus Save.

Samyang states that all V-AF lenses will be sharp enough to support resolutions up to 8K, and each lens is color-matched to prevent noticeable color shifts when swapping between lenses. Detailed technical information about each lens has yet to be revealed, but we do know they'll have a nine-blade diaphragm to generate "superb, natural-looking bokeh".

We await further information on pricing and availability.

