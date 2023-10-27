The Photography Show 2024: everything you need to know

By James Artaius
published

The Photography Show & The Video Show 2024 returns to its original March slot at the Birmingham NEC

The Photography Show 2024: Everything you need to know about the super event
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

The Photography Show and Video Show returns next year at the UK's National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. Returning to its original March slot, the Show will run for four days from Saturday March 16 through to Tuesday March 19.

The Photography Show & The Video Show is an in-person imaging extravaganza –first launched in 2014, it has become a must-attend event for photographers and videographers of all experience levels, from eager enthusiasts to practicing professionals.  

• GET TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW

Over 250 of the biggest brands in the business will be exhibiting at the show, including Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic and Sigma, enabling you to chat to industry experts, watch kit demonstrations, and take advantage of exclusive show discounts where you can make serious savings. 

The Photography Show 2022: Exhibitors

Over 250 of the biggest brands in the business are expected to be exhibiting at the show, so you're sure to come away inspired, educated and excited about taking all aspects of your photography, videography and editing to the next level.

Manufacturers like Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and Panasonic will have their latest cameras on show, lens specialists such as Sigma, Samyang and Tamron will be showcasing their best optics, and lighting wizards Rotolight and Godox will help you see the benefits of supplemental illumination. 

See the current list of exhibitors

If you're looking to join an association you can chat to the Royal Photographic Society, Photographic Alliance of Great Britain, and the Disabled Photographers' Society.

And of course, if you're looking to snap up some show deals, apologize to your significant other for the purchases you're about to make and head over to see CameraWorld, London Camera Exchange, and Wex Photo Video for great discounts and exclusive show-only offers. 

The Photography Show 2022: What's on show

(Image credit: Future)

If it's related to the world of photography, videography and imaging, expect to see it somewhere on the show floor! 

Digital cameras, analog cameras, vintage cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, bags, straps, holsters, clothing, memory cards, microphones, speed lights studio lights, modifiers, reflectors, printers, printing services, photobooks, magazines, film, film scanners, photoshoot props, editing software, tablets… it's all here.

On top of that, there are a number of freshly announced products debuting here in the UK – get all the latest cameras, lenses and accessories

Can I get tickets to The Photography Show 2022 on the door?

If you haven't booked tickets to The Photography Show, you can still get them on the door – just come down to the NEC, Halls 2 and 3, and pick up a ticket to gain entry. 

 Book your ticket to The Photography Show

What if I can't make it to The Photography Show 2022?

(Image credit: Future)

Although there's no substitute for being at the show itself, you can stay up to date with what's going on by following the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels of The Photography Show & The Video Show.

Digital Camera World will also be there, live every day to bring you all the photo news

Book your ticket to The Photography Show here

