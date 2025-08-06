Abbey Road has announced that Anton Corbijn – legendary photographer, filmmaker, and director – is the recipient of the prestigious Icon Award for this year's Abbey Road Music Photography Awards.

The Abbey Road Music Awards have been a pillar in the music photography diary since being launched in 2022, becoming the first awards to focus solely on the genre.

Now in its third year, Anton Corbijn will join previous Icon winners Henry Diltz and Jill Furmanovsky, cementing his legacy as one of the best music photographers of all time.

"Photographing musicians was a love that became a full on mission in the early Seventies," said Corbijn, on being named as this year’s Icon. "From hanging around the front of the stage to being 100% in charge, it’s been an exciting place to be.

"I like to think I evolved over the years but I am still excited by music and photographing musicians now and then. To receive recognition from a body that contains the name of Abbey Road and with some of my peers as judges, I can only be grateful! Thank you!"

Oasis Long Island 1995 (Image credit: Anton Corbijn)

Born in the Netherlands in 1955, Corbijn began photographing musicians with his father's camera while still in high school. Starting out capturing live stage performances, Corbijn quickly shifted his focus to portrait photography – still of musicians, but with a more intentional and intimate style.

In 1979 he moved to London to pursue his passion for music, and today he is considered one of the most influential music photographers in history.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This reputation is further supported by his list of clients, both within and outside the music industry: Tom Waits, David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, Cameron Diaz, Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra, Joni Mitchell and Robert De Niro, to name just a few.

Additionally, he is recognized as the official band photographer for both U2 and Depeche Mode, working with each for several decades. From these collaborations, Corbijn has published books documenting his time with each band. The latest, Depeche Mode by Anton Corbijn, published by Taschen in 2020, received widespread acclaim.

Corbijn (center) with U2's The Edge (left) and Bono (right) (Image credit: Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

U2 Eze 2000 (Image credit: Anton Corbijn)

"Anton Corbijn’s work has been part of the cultural fabric of modern music for over five decades," said Abbey Road’s director of marketing and creative, Mark Robertson.

"His photography doesn’t just document – it defines, it innovates, and it inspires artists, fans, and photographers alike. At Abbey Road, we’re thrilled to celebrate a true icon whose artistry continues to influence."

Corbijn will be presented with the award at the special ceremony taking place at Abbey Road on October 02 2025.

In addition to the Icon Award, all other category awards will also be presented, including two new categories this year: Portrait and Festivals.

Last year, the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards drew over 22,000 entries from 30 different countries – a 50% increase from 2023 and a sign that these are an ever-growing staple in the photography calendar.

I'm personally excited to see the results from this year's awards. If it's anything like last year, we are in for some great photography. Find out more at Abbey Road Music Photography Awards website.

Courtney Love (Hole), Orlando 14.03.1995 (Image credit: Anton Corbijn)

you may also like…

Check out our interview with Abbey Road Music Photography award winner and now judge Tom Pallant.

If you too want to explore music photography, check out our guides to the best camera for music videos and our tips on photographing live music.