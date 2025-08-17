Sony’s winning streak at the 2025 EISA Awards didn’t stop with the cameras.

After taking Camera of the Year for the Sony A1 II, it also claimed Lens of the Year with the FE 50–150mm f/2 GM – a fast telephoto zoom designed to deliver prime-like sharpness and creamy bokeh across its entire focal range. Whether you’re covering a football match or isolating a subject in a busy street scene, it’s the sort of lens that justifies its space in the bag every single time.

If you’re not familiar, the EISA (Expert Imaging and Sound Association) Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the tech world. Each year, 56 specialist magazines, websites and social media commentators from 29 countries collaborate to recognize the very best in consumer electronics, from cameras and lenses to hi-fi and home cinema. In the photography categories, the competition is always fierce, and winning an award is a mark of serious industry respect.

Sony’s lens award haul didn’t end with Lens of the Year, either. The FE 28–70mm f/2 GM was named Best Standard Zoom Lens, offering versatility and speed for everyday shooting without skimping on optical performance. Portrait photographers saw the FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II recognised as Best Portrait Lens, while the FE 16mm f/1.8 G took Best Ultra-Wide Angle Lens – a compact option for landscapes, interiors, and dramatic perspectives.

Four major lens wins in one year is no small feat.

(Image credit: Future)

Nikon also made an impression with three awards of its own. The Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 was crowned Best Buy Lens, proof that optical excellence doesn’t have to break the bank. The Nikkor Z 28–135mm f/4 PZ took Best Photo / Video Lens for its hybrid versatility, while the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S earned Best Wide Angle Lens thanks to its edge-to-edge sharpness and rich rendering.

Sigma, Tamron, Canon and Fujifilm also joined the winners’ circle. Sigma’s 300–600mm f/4 DG OS | Sports lens, a personal favourite of mine this year, took Best Ultra-Telephoto Zoom Lens. It’s an absolute powerhouse for wildlife, sports and anything else that requires reach, speed, and reliable stabilisation.

The lens results round out a year of hardware highlights that show just how spoiled photographers are right now. Modern optics are sharper, faster, and more capable than ever, giving today’s cameras the tools they need to truly shine. If 2025 is anything to go by, the golden age of cameras might just be matched by a golden age of glass.

