3 Canon cameras scoop EISA Awards, but the 'camera of the year' might surprise you!

Three Canon cameras have just scooped EISA Awards glory, though the Camera of the Year crown ended up in a rival’s hands.

The EISA (Expert Imaging and Sound Association) Awards are a red carpet moment for the camera industry, minus the flashbulbs and awkward acceptance speeches. Each year, 56 specialist magazines, websites and social media commentators from 29 countries come together to decide which pieces of consumer tech deserve a place on the podium. In the photography category, competition is fierce and reputations are made.

Canon had a particularly good year, scooping three awards for its cameras. The Canon EOS R1 was named Best Professional Camera, a flagship mirrorless built for blistering speed, rock-solid reliability and autofocus so sharp it can keep up with even the fastest athletes and wildlife.

The EOS R5 Mark II picked up Best Full Frame Camera, recognized for its high-resolution stills, rapid burst shooting and video credentials that give it a range far beyond the stills world. To top it off, Canon’s compact PowerShot V1 earned a nod, taking Best Vlogging Camera thanks to its creator-focused design, tilting screen and easy portability.

(Image credit: Sony)

Yet the biggest headline of all went to Sony. The Camera of the Year award landed in the hands of the Sony A1 II, unveiled earlier in 2025.

It’s an unapologetic powerhouse: huge resolution, lightning-fast bursts, 8K video and autofocus performance that borders on uncanny. It’s built for professionals who refuse to compromise, whether they’re on the touchline of a football match or shooting portraits in a studio. Considering it was up against the R1, to come out on top is no mean feat.

The honors list didn’t stop there. OM-System’s OM-3 was recognized for its rugged, travel-friendly design, Nikon celebrated wins for both the Z5 II and Z50 II, and Panasonic impressed with the Lumix S1R II. The spread of awards across brands and formats shows just how varied and capable the current crop of cameras really is.

Looking over this year’s winners, it’s hard not to feel we’re living in a golden age for photographers. Sensors are better than ever, autofocus has reached near-telepathic levels, and hybrid shooting is now the norm. Yes, prices have climbed in some markets, but the performance you can get at almost every level is astonishing compared to a decade ago.

