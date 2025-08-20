The Fujifilm X Half compact camera gets ergonomic boost with these new SmallRig accessories

SmallRig has just launched a range of accessories for the Fujifilm X Half, and while the camera’s design has earned attention for its compact, retro-inspired styling, it’s hard to ignore how these add-ons make it far more practical in real-world use.

The Fujifilm X Half is strikingly small, and while that gives it undeniable charm, it also means handling can be a challenge, especially for those with larger hands like myself. That’s where the new SmallRig lineup comes in, blending vintage aesthetics with ergonomic improvements.

The Vintage Leather Case Kit doubles down on the retro appeal, wrapping the X Half in genuine leather while adding useful touches like a plush-lined half case, an integrated grip, and a woven strap. For a camera aimed at lifestyle shooters who value both style and function, it’s a natural fit.

But it’s the smaller ergonomic tweaks that stand out even more. The Thumb Grip is especially useful for anyone with larger hands, adding anti-slip support and a more confident hold during one-handed shooting. Similarly, the L-Shaped Grip gives the tiny body a solid wooden handle without compromising access to ports or controls, while also adding a bit of vintage charm with its engraved details.

These are the kinds of changes that make the difference between a camera that looks good on social media and one that feels comfortable during long shooting sessions.

SmallRig has also addressed optics and protection with a range of filters and a lens hood. The magnetic UV and VND filters attach quickly and resist glare, scratches, and water, while the aluminum alloy lens hood keeps flare under control and offers an extra layer of durability. These additions make sense for a camera likely to be carried everywhere and used in mixed lighting conditions, ensuring images retain clarity and contrast.

The Fujifilm X Half is an unusual camera, leaning heavily on design and nostalgia, but its compactness can work against it. SmallRig’s accessories seem less like optional extras and more like essentials that balance out the X Half’s beautiful yet somewhat impractical form factor.

If the X Half has caught your eye but you’re concerned about handling and usability, these SmallRig accessories might be what transforms it.

